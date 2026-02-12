How To Start Your Car When The Key Fob Battery Is Dead
It happens to the best of us. You realize that your car keyfob battery is low, but you figure you have plenty of time left before it dies, and usually you do. But inevitably, it will run out of power to start your car. Many new vehicles have a push-start engine button that relies on the smart key to work.
A smart key fob is designed to function just like the physical keys of yesteryear, locking and unlocking the vehicle, but also starting the car's engine. There is a way, however, to make sure that you aren't stuck until you can get to the local convenience store to grab a new coin cell battery.
The keyless entry method does have a backup that involves proximity sensing. You probably have an extra key fob (since most cars come with two), and the fob likely has a hidden physical key you might not even realize is there the whole time! If you've been worried about being stuck in a snowstorm and your car won't start because the key fob died, don't. Car manufacturers have made sure there are alternative ways to get it going.
Alternate proximity options
Usually, with a smart key fob, all you need to do is be close to the vehicle or touch a door sensor with the key fob in tow, and the car's engine will roar. If the battery is dead, some vehicles come with fobs that work via proximity sensing. If this is the case, you should still be able to start the car by holding the smart key close to the start button. In some cases, an induction coil in the key fob can be energized by an induction coil in the steering column, allowing the car to start when you place them close to one another.
Some new Ford vehicles have a secret spot in the center console where you can insert the fob, dead battery or not, and it will start the car. If you're unsure, check your owner's manual, and it should indicate where the backup option is for starting the car with a key fob that has a dead battery.
For especially high-tech cars, you might be able to use a companion app to remotely unlock the car, though you might not be able to start it. These include models from manufacturers like Audi, Acura, BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and more. Some do, however, require a subscription to a specific service. There's also an option to store your car keys on your iPhone or on your Android phone with certain manufacturer apps that support digital keys.
Physical backup options
As with any technology, an analog backup is always useful in emergencies, and you have that with smart key fobs. First, most car manufacturers provide two key fobs with any new vehicle purchase. So, if the battery dies in one, just grab the second one. You might keep this in a safe spot at home, maybe your partner or teenager has it. Wherever it is, chances are it's used less often, and the battery still has plenty of juice.
Another option is a clever one that some people don't even realize exists. There's usually a button on the key fob you can slide to reveal a physical key blade inside. Yes, these high-tech smart keys still have an actual key if you need it. Use it to unlock the door, then turn the ignition, and the car will start just like it did in the old days.
If none of these options work, or your car doesn't have a physical key slot, your best bet is to contact roadside assistance or find another way to get to a store and grab a replacement battery. But chances are, you won't have to since these cars are designed to be unlocked and started even if the key fob is dead or malfunctions.