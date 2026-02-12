How To Start Your Car When The Key Fob Battery Is Dead

It happens to the best of us. You realize that your car keyfob battery is low, but you figure you have plenty of time left before it dies, and usually you do. But inevitably, it will run out of power to start your car. Many new vehicles have a push-start engine button that relies on the smart key to work.

A smart key fob is designed to function just like the physical keys of yesteryear, locking and unlocking the vehicle, but also starting the car's engine. There is a way, however, to make sure that you aren't stuck until you can get to the local convenience store to grab a new coin cell battery.

The keyless entry method does have a backup that involves proximity sensing. You probably have an extra key fob (since most cars come with two), and the fob likely has a hidden physical key you might not even realize is there the whole time! If you've been worried about being stuck in a snowstorm and your car won't start because the key fob died, don't. Car manufacturers have made sure there are alternative ways to get it going.