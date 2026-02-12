NASA's EMIT Sensor Does A Lot More Than Just Map Minerals

Like the wastewater plume, the important bit is not necessarily about the discovery of the plastic as much as it is about the implications of EMIT's capabilities. Before looking for specific items or materials, scientists need to know how they react to light so they can identify them with the spectrometer. Not everything reacts the same way, and, more importantly, seawater absorbs infrared light, so it can mask items in it or underneath the surface.

For the wastewater, the team honed in on a unique spectrum in the 620-nanometer range. But plastic waste, or waste in general, is composed of hundreds, potentially thousands, of different items, objects, and debris made of not just plastic but also metal, fabric, and other materials. As each type of debris has a unique marker, you can't merely focus on a single wavelength.

However, a NASA intern named Ashley Ohall compiled a library of nearly 25,000 molecular "fingerprints" that can be used to identify all manner of garbage, such as rope, tires, bubble wrap, bottle caps, and more. The hope is that Ohall's litter library gives scientists a reference point to better spot ocean debris and plastic pollution hanging out in and contaminating our planet's most valuable resource. Once located, the team can study how large waste deposits move with ocean currents and where they go — they can travel thousands of miles from their source. Moreover, if something like this can be achieved with EMIT, knowing about the wastewater plume and how it tracks methane and carbon dioxide leaks, the broader question is what else can it see that we have yet to discover? NASA should probably get something else like EMIT into space before it deorbits the ISS in 2030.