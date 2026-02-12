5 New Cars That Are Locking Major Features Behind Premium Subscriptions

As we celebrate the return of physical buttons for critical functions in some cars, subscriptions are the next worrying trend that has been picking up steam in the automotive industry. Typically, when you buy a new car, it has certain core features, and you can add extras if you need niceties like a premium sound system, a sporty look, a more premium color, or better interior finishing materials.

But car companies are now locking some important features behind subscriptions. In 2022, BMW did so in the U.K. with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and automatic high beams. While the company has since admitted that restricting some of these features was a mistake, especially heated seats, it didn't give up on the idea of subscriptions altogether. In fact, the German automaker still offers some features for a monthly fee, such as the high beam assistant. But the company isn't the only one that has explored subscriptions.

In 2026, several new cars still offer major features via monthly and yearly payments. To compile this list, we searched for models that provide at least one subscription to one important feature. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.