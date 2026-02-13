Steam Deck Users 'Can't Imagine Using Anything' Other Than This Case
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Steam Deck is arguably the most convenient way to bring PC gaming on the go, but you need the right kit to keep it in good condition. Let's face it: If you want a gaming handheld that's more powerful than a Switch 2, you're looking at something that's bulky, expensive, and fragile. The right protective case will make your Steam Deck more comfortable to hold and much less likely to shatter if you drop it.
Steam Deck enthusiasts are swearing by the dbrand Killswitch as the best-in-class case for handheld gaming PCs. There are more affordable alternatives, but Redditors in r/SteamDeck offer nearly-unanimous praise for the Killswitch when other gamers ask if it's worth buying. There are highly upvoted comments from users who say they "can't imagine using anything else" and that it's "100 percent worth it."
Reviewers love the dbrand Killswitch, too. RetroResolve calls it "the smartest Steam Deck case available," and Pocket-lint says that it's "by far the best option out there" for protecting a handheld PC. It has a relatively high price tag, starting at $59.95 for the "Essential" version and up to $79.85 for the "Travel" bundle and $99.80 for the "Ultra" package, which includes dbrand's signature screen protectors. Even so, no one would argue that you're not getting your money's worth from the purchase.
Why everyone loves the dbrand Killswitch
When you imagine a case for a gaming handheld, you might picture a hard-shelled storage pouch, complete with a zipper and rubber handle for easy carrying. Those types of cases get the job done, but they don't enhance the actual gaming experience. In fact, those cases might not fit your device anymore if you've enhanced it with attachable grips or an impact-resistant outer guard. Dbrand's product aims to be an all-in-one solution that protects your device while transporting, carrying, or playing it.
Dbrand manufactures Killswitch cases for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Switch 2, and even the Legion Go S. If you're looking at the Steam Deck version, you can rest assured that the Killswitch fits both the standard and OLED models. The standard case covers the back of the device and the handles with texturized, shock-absorbing rubber. The case also features a removable kickstand and is customizable with your choice of a full-body art skin.
What really sets the Killswitch apart are its optional upgrades. The attachable travel cover protects the entire front of the Steam Deck while still leaving the charging port conveniently exposed. This gives users the confidence to drop the whole device into a backpack, keeping the Steam Deck's touch screen clean and free from smudges or scratches.
Reliable alternatives to the dbrand Killswitch
The dbrand Killswitch is a powerful accessory for power users, but it can frankly be overkill for a lot of gamers. You can definitely protect your handheld without paying upward of $100 for the Killswitch and all its bells and whistles. There are some incredibly effective Steam Deck accessories you can get for less than $50. For example, the Syntech Protective Case provides a lot of the same functionality of the dbrand Killswitch for just under $30.
If you're not worried about dropping your Steam Deck and just want a convenient way to carry it from one place to another, a simple carrying case might be all the kit you need. The Skull & Co. MaxCarry is a hard carrying case that can hold a Steam Deck or even many of the other large gaming handhelds on the current market. It goes for less than $30 and works just fine for occasional travel. If you plan to frequently play your Steam Deck outside the house, though, the dbrand Killswitch might still be worth the extra investment.