Steam Deck Users 'Can't Imagine Using Anything' Other Than This Case

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Steam Deck is arguably the most convenient way to bring PC gaming on the go, but you need the right kit to keep it in good condition. Let's face it: If you want a gaming handheld that's more powerful than a Switch 2, you're looking at something that's bulky, expensive, and fragile. The right protective case will make your Steam Deck more comfortable to hold and much less likely to shatter if you drop it.

Steam Deck enthusiasts are swearing by the dbrand Killswitch as the best-in-class case for handheld gaming PCs. There are more affordable alternatives, but Redditors in r/SteamDeck offer nearly-unanimous praise for the Killswitch when other gamers ask if it's worth buying. There are highly upvoted comments from users who say they "can't imagine using anything else" and that it's "100 percent worth it."

Reviewers love the dbrand Killswitch, too. RetroResolve calls it "the smartest Steam Deck case available," and Pocket-lint says that it's "by far the best option out there" for protecting a handheld PC. It has a relatively high price tag, starting at $59.95 for the "Essential" version and up to $79.85 for the "Travel" bundle and $99.80 for the "Ultra" package, which includes dbrand's signature screen protectors. Even so, no one would argue that you're not getting your money's worth from the purchase.