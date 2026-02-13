3 HDMI Settings Every PlayStation 5 Owner Should Change
The PlayStation 5 is quite a capable gaming console. Whether you own the disc-based version, digital-only version, or one of the newer Slim editions, you'll be treated to some remarkable gameplay visuals and cutting-edge performance. Of course, your PS5 is only as good as the signal path between the console and your TV screen, and the system's main AV connection is HDMI. The PS5 is pretty much ready for plug-and-play the moment you unbox it. After you've connected to the internet and signed into your PlayStation account, you're all set to start gaming.
But if you want to get the absolute best picture and sound out of your PS5, it's worth taking a brief pause before you fire up "Astro Bot" to optimize a few HDMI settings. Fortunately, Sony makes it easy to locate these adjustments, and most options are simple on-off toggles. We've come up with three HDMI optimizations that'll help you get the most out of your PlayStation and TV screen, and the lion's share of settings are built into the PS5 interface. Let's do a bit of menu-diving to get those pixels all fine-tuned and such.
VRR, ALLM, and HDR are your best friends
Features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are staples of the PS5 experience, and borderline "must-haves" for most gamers, especially when it comes to online multiplayer. VRR helps to eliminate stutter and screen tearing by adjusting the TV refresh rate in real-time, allowing your screen to match the frame rate of the game you're playing. ALLM helps to reduce input lag, allowing your physical button presses to be registered faster. If your TV supports one or both gaming technologies, you'll want to make sure these settings are enabled on your PS5.
To do so, select the settings icon on the PS5 home dashboard, then go to Screen and Video > Video Output. Make sure VRR is set to Automatic, and also make sure ALLM and 120Hz Output are set to Auto. This is also the perfect time to make sure your console's HDR settings are ready to go. For those unaware, the PS5 supports HDR10, a picture format that most TVs are able to decode, resulting in brighter highlights, a wide color gamut, and impressive contrast levels. You'll see HDR right on the Screen and Video menu, and you'll just want to make sure it's toggled on.
HDMI-CEC puts your PS5 in charge of turning on the TV and setting it to the correct input
One of the most convenient HDMI technologies to grace our game consoles and TV screens is Consumer Electronics Control, which is more commonly referred to as HDMI-CEC. This is actually a feature that's been around since the early days of HDMI, which allows a single remote or AV component (usually a TV or AV receiver) to control several HDMI-connected devices. With the PS5, you'll be able to power on the PlayStation, and your TV should automatically turn on and switch to the HDMI port your PlayStation 5 is connected to. Let's say your TV's already powered on and set to a different input: Once it detects an incoming signal from your PS5 — which could be as simple as pressing the X button on your DualSense controller — HDMI-CEC should still kick in to switch you over to the PlayStation.
Enabling HDMI-CEC for your PS5 is pretty straightforward: Just go to Settings > System > HDMI, and toggle on Enable HDMI Device Link. Unfortunately, not all manufacturers use the official "HDMI-CEC" moniker, with many brands opting to coin their own terms and phrases for the feature. So, it's a bit of the Wild West out there, with companies like Samsung referring to the feature as "Anynet+" and LG as "SimpLink." No matter its official title, it's important to figure out what your TV calls HDMI-CEC, because you'll need to make sure it's turned on before you can start controlling your PS5 with it.
Game Mode is a must, but your older TV might need you to enable it manually
If you've purchased a TV in the last several years, there's a decent chance it has a Game Mode. More than just a picture preset (like "Vivid" or "Movie"), your TV's Game Mode is designed to reduce input lag and screen tearing, while also adjusting certain lighting and color elements to give you the most immersive gaming experience possible. In this day and age, ALLM and your TV's Game Mode usually go hand in hand. When you turn on your PS5, ALLM should tell your TV to auto-switch to its Game Mode for the best performance. For those of us who own an older HD TV that may not support ALLM, you might have to enable Game Mode manually.
For example, you can get to these settings on an older Samsung TV (produced between 2017 and 2021) by going to Settings > General > External Device Manager > Game Mode Settings. As mentioned, most newer TVs support ALLM and handle all things Game Mode automatically. Depending on the set you own, you may also get a full-on gameplay dashboard. LG's Game Optimizer drops a complete HUD at the bottom of the screen that provides real-time data on specs like frame rate, VRR status, and more.