3 HDMI Settings Every PlayStation 5 Owner Should Change

The PlayStation 5 is quite a capable gaming console. Whether you own the disc-based version, digital-only version, or one of the newer Slim editions, you'll be treated to some remarkable gameplay visuals and cutting-edge performance. Of course, your PS5 is only as good as the signal path between the console and your TV screen, and the system's main AV connection is HDMI. The PS5 is pretty much ready for plug-and-play the moment you unbox it. After you've connected to the internet and signed into your PlayStation account, you're all set to start gaming.

But if you want to get the absolute best picture and sound out of your PS5, it's worth taking a brief pause before you fire up "Astro Bot" to optimize a few HDMI settings. Fortunately, Sony makes it easy to locate these adjustments, and most options are simple on-off toggles. We've come up with three HDMI optimizations that'll help you get the most out of your PlayStation and TV screen, and the lion's share of settings are built into the PS5 interface. Let's do a bit of menu-diving to get those pixels all fine-tuned and such.