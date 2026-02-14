Yes, Teslas Have Oil Filters – But They Don't Work How You'd Expect

Motor oil is used as a lubricant for internal combustion engines (ICE) to reduce friction and lubricate components. It also helps remove contaminants like dust and soot, especially in diesel engines. That's not the case with electric vehicles (EV), however, as there is no ICE. But that doesn't mean EVs don't have oil at all. In fact, Teslas like the Model Y do have oil and oil filters, just not where you might expect.

Tesla's have oil in the gearbox, ensuring the moving parts within stay lubricated. As for the oil filter, it's located near the drive unit, where the oil circulates. Like conventional motor oil filters, they may need to be replaced when the gearbox fluid is serviced. The thing to note is that Tesla oil filters do not need to be changed nearly as often as you would with a gas-powered car. For pre-2021 models, Tesla recommends changing the oil every 100,000 miles, but the newer systems should be able to go further.

Teslas do require brake fluid, cabin filter, and tire checks — EVs use special tires — as well as software updates. So, there is some maintenance with these EVs, but generally it is less involved than cars with combustion engines. That's also why EVs are cheaper to drive than an ICE vehicle even if the upfront costs are higher.