What Happens To Your TV When You Don't Update It

Just like your smartphone, tablet, or computer, your TV also needs software updates. While they're not as regular as with other tech devices, they do exist and can be important for ensuring you have the latest technologies, app compatibility, and even improved security features. Still, if you don't update your display by the time a new update is available, you don't need to worry.

After all, updating your TV can lead to other issues, as many users have reported over the years, such as deteriorated image quality, poor Wi-Fi connectivity, and even getting an unusual bug that will disrupt your usual experience. While an update can go sideways with any device, factory resetting your TV or returning to a previous firmware update can be tricky, if not impossible.

There are arguments for always updating your TV's software or leaving it the way it is. Fortunately, in this article, you'll better understand when it's a great option to update your television and when the best you can do is to leave it the way it has always been.