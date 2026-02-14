Not Roku, Not Firestick - This Is The Best Smart TV OS You Can Use
If you want the best smart TV OS you can use, you'll be happy to know that you can get it with any television. And, no, we're not talking about using a Roku or Firestick devices, as Apple TV's tvOS is the smartest choice you can make. Even though I'm a happy Apple TV user, I'm not the only one that says this is the best smart TV OS, as it's also been ranked the best based on user reviews. That said, after using the Apple TV for far more than a decade while seeing smart TVs slowly improving their operating systems, I still think they're not close to the experience Apple offers.
Beforehand, I can tell the major "issue" with the tvOS software is the additional hardware price. After all, a new Apple TV costs at least $129. While it's not a prohibitive price, it adds on top of what you already paid for your TV, so it makes sense why some people never pull the trigger on the tvOS system. Still, if you do, you'll not only improve the longevity of your TV, as the Apple TV runs everything independently, but you'll have a smoother, more complete experience. Here's what you need to know.
The Apple TV is the cherry on top of Apple's ecosystem
The Apple TV offers the perfect integration between the most diverse Apple devices and services, such as using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to AirPlay content, seamlessly switching between your iPhone to the Apple TV with AirPods, or practicing yoga on a big screen with the Apple Fitness+ subscription.
To make this good integration, Apple bets on a robust hardware. The company currently uses the A15 Bionic chip with the Apple TV, and rumors suggest the next set-top box will feature a newer processor, while also adding more RAM and even Apple Intelligence support for this device. Still, even before this happens, the Apple TV can handle all your favorite streaming apps, Apple Arcade games, FaceTime calls, and more with an easy-to-use interface.
With tvOS 26, Apple strengthens the connection between all of its operating systems with the Liquid Glass interface. This means that tvOS looks even more similar to what you're already using with your iPhone and iPad, with a Home Screen with all the apps you need, and an easy-to-navigate Control Center.
tvOS brings fresh updates than most smart TV OS
Another important point of the tvOS experience is that Apple is constantly updating its system. While tvOS might not get incredible functions all the time, Apple ensures that the Apple TV has an updated design with improved features for stock apps and improved integration with third-party apps and accessories.
For example, ever since Apple released the first Apple TV 4K in 2017, it continues to receive tvOS updates. This is more than what TV manufacturers offer, as they usually don't bring substantial improvements after a few years, but rather maximum security fixes. Besides that, while most TVs would be around the corner of losing support for apps and lagging, the original Apple TV 4K still runs well in 2026, with a great offer of streaming apps and games.
This is why tvOS brings a superior experience than Roku or the Firestick device. That said, more than choosing the right TV model, you also need to pair it with an Apple TV, so you can have a killer experience, and ensure your TV's longevity for years to come.