Not Roku, Not Firestick - This Is The Best Smart TV OS You Can Use

If you want the best smart TV OS you can use, you'll be happy to know that you can get it with any television. And, no, we're not talking about using a Roku or Firestick devices, as Apple TV's tvOS is the smartest choice you can make. Even though I'm a happy Apple TV user, I'm not the only one that says this is the best smart TV OS, as it's also been ranked the best based on user reviews. That said, after using the Apple TV for far more than a decade while seeing smart TVs slowly improving their operating systems, I still think they're not close to the experience Apple offers.

Beforehand, I can tell the major "issue" with the tvOS software is the additional hardware price. After all, a new Apple TV costs at least $129. While it's not a prohibitive price, it adds on top of what you already paid for your TV, so it makes sense why some people never pull the trigger on the tvOS system. Still, if you do, you'll not only improve the longevity of your TV, as the Apple TV runs everything independently, but you'll have a smoother, more complete experience. Here's what you need to know.