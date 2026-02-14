Who Actually Owns 'HDMI'? Here's What You Need To Know

The HDMI standard, which stands for High-Definition Multimedia Interface, is both a signal standard and a common connector for modern high-definition TVs. Most people know that already, though. What is not as well-known, however, is that HDMI is actually a company, owned by a consortium of electronics manufacturers, including brands like Hitachi, Sony, Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba, Thomson, and more.

What this means is that the HDMI specification is licensed to other partners, and those who wish to adopt and use the related technologies must acquire a license first. These licensees are referred to as "HDMI adopters" and include over 1,900 of the world's largest consumer electronics brands. Those adopters, which are essentially consumer electronics manufacturers, pay annual fees and royalties to use the HDMI trademark and technologies in products.

The founders, or the original owners, include Arris Global and Arris Group, Philips, Lattice Semiconductor, Maxell, Panasonic, Sanyo, Sony Group, Toshiba (including Toshiba Tec and Teli), and Vantiva Technologies. Meanwhile, the licensing is handled by the HDMI Licensing Administrator.