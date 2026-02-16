A 2025 Spy Thriller Set In The '60s Is A Must-Watch For James Bond Fans

Daniel Craig fared well in his James Bond casting, carrying the fictionally-renowned MI6 agent through five successful films between 2006 and 2021. But we haven't seen a new Bond film since "No Time to Die," and the upcoming "007 First Light" only scratches the 007 itch for the gaming crowd. While there are plenty of great Bond films streaming on Netflix and other platforms, you can only rewatch "Casino Royale" so many times before it starts to lose its cinematic powers (although that opening chase scene will always deliver).

For those willing to be open-minded about the spy sub-genre, there's a fantastic Belgian film, released in 2025, that any deep-cut Bond fan would likely find engaging. "Reflection in a Dead Diamond" is written and directed by Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, and stars Fabio Testi as John Diman, a retired spy living out his days in the French Riviera. When a neighbor John is fixated on suddenly goes missing, John begins reminiscing about his espionage career — vignettes presented to us in a '70s stylized fashion.

As the film progresses, the line between reality and fiction becomes increasingly blurred. You may even start questioning if Mr. Diman was ever a secret agent, or just a paid actor? It's the kind of multi-layered, perplexing film you'll want to see more than once to absorb its many cinematic layers. At the time of this writing, "Reflection in a Dead Diamond" was available to stream on Shudder, and it can also be rented through Prime Video and AMC+.