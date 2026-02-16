China Is Using Predators To Train Their New AI Weapons - Here's Why

Global militaries are desperate to gain an advantage in the escalating AI race, as rapid developments in largescale data analysis, robotics, and large language models increase the effectiveness of autonomous weapons systems. At the center of this trend is the growth of unmanned autonomous vehicles (UAVs), which have been deployed to devastating effect in Ukraine and Gaza, two conflicts functioning as a quasi-testing ground for the world's largest military powers. China, in particular, is at the forefront of this development. Heavily invested in both drone technologies and the AI operating systems, Beijing hopes to revolutionize the effectiveness and scale of UAVs.

Central to drone warfare is the ability to orchestrate mass sorties of UAVs. Known as swarm attacks, the tactic is particularly difficult to defend against using conventional weapons systems, forcing militaries to experiment with novel defense systems ranging from high powered microwave weapons to advanced laser guns. In addition to evolving defense tactics, swarm technologies poses difficult questions for engineers looking to better coordinate drones. A key question concerns organizing their behavior, namely, how to create a sense of awareness between weapons systems. According to a January 2026 report by The Wall Street Journal, researchers in China have turned towards the animal kingdom to teach drones how to hunt and evade potential targets, soliciting the behavior of hawks, wolves, and coyotes into their AI systems.

The development points to broader trends in Beijing's drone development program. With dual-purpose economic and research infrastructure, Beijing has utilized its robust manufacturing wing to generate high-tech drones efficiently and more cost-effectively than other countries. With a chokehold on global commercial drone production, China is leading this global revolution, potentially posing major consequences for both its rivals and warfare more broadly.