3 Cheap HDMI Cables That Punch Above Their Price Bracket

HDMI cables are an essential component of home entertainment and work setups. They connect streaming devices, gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and more to smart TVs, as well as laptops and Chromebooks to external displays. The market is flooded with HDMI cable options, and because there are so many different use cases, you'll find cables that offer a variety of resolutions, refresh rates, lengths, and, of course, prices. HDMI cables can get incredibly expensive, with premium options running well into the hundreds of dollars for a single cable.

But we think that one of the HDMI cable myths you need to stop believing is that expensive models are mandatory for a quality viewing experience. In fact, many cheap HDMI cables are well-reviewed by users and offer far more value. The key factors to consider when shopping for the right HDMI cable for your setup are its supported resolution quality and refresh rates, as well as its durability to ensure it lasts a long time. With these factors in mind, we've tracked down some cheap but great HDMI cables. Each of them is available for less than $15 yet still offers capabilities you'll find in much more expensive options.