Every Samsung TV Owner Needs To Try This Audio Setting

Having a new Samsung smart TV can be pretty sweet, but there may be an overlooked audio setting on your device that can make things even sweeter. With Samsung being one of the best major smart TV brands, when looking at customer satisfaction, the South Korean electronics manufacturer offers plenty of features that make its TVs worth snagging, like Adaptive Sound. The feature may go by a different name on your Samsung TV depending on year and model — either Adaptive Sound, Adaptive Sound+, or Adaptive Sound Pro — but the results are the same.

It acts as an equalizer that scans the acoustics of your room, alongside the audio signal of the TV, to obtain a sound profile optimized for your setup. It's also worth noting that Adaptive Sound does work with some of the best soundbars on the market, depending on model. While it can help to do some research on whether this audio feature is available for your TV, the steps are straightforward enough that a quick check is rather easy.