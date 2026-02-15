Every Samsung TV Owner Needs To Try This Audio Setting
Having a new Samsung smart TV can be pretty sweet, but there may be an overlooked audio setting on your device that can make things even sweeter. With Samsung being one of the best major smart TV brands, when looking at customer satisfaction, the South Korean electronics manufacturer offers plenty of features that make its TVs worth snagging, like Adaptive Sound. The feature may go by a different name on your Samsung TV depending on year and model — either Adaptive Sound, Adaptive Sound+, or Adaptive Sound Pro — but the results are the same.
It acts as an equalizer that scans the acoustics of your room, alongside the audio signal of the TV, to obtain a sound profile optimized for your setup. It's also worth noting that Adaptive Sound does work with some of the best soundbars on the market, depending on model. While it can help to do some research on whether this audio feature is available for your TV, the steps are straightforward enough that a quick check is rather easy.
How to enable Adaptive Sound on a Samsung TV
There are two methods for enabling Adaptive Audio, though the steps you will follow depend on the year your TV was produced. Note that this feature is available on the Odyssey Ark, certain Samsung OLED TVs, and Samsung QLED TVs. Once you know where the setting is and how to enable it, you can experiment to see if you like the new sound features, and revert back if need be.
For newer Samsung TVs, follow these steps:
Using your Samsung remote, hit the Home button and select Settings.
Choose Sound.
Select Sound Mode.
Enable Adaptive Sound/Adaptive Sound+/Adaptive Sound Pro.
Older televisions (prior to 2024) may need to enable Intelligent Mode Settings and then enable Adaptive Sound:
From your Samsung remote press the Home button and open Settings.
Select All Settings > General & Privacy.
Choose Intelligent Mode Settings and select Intelligent Mode.
Enable Adaptive Sound/Adaptive Sound+/Adaptive Sound Pro.
It's worth mentioning that if you're not able to select Adaptive Sound, or it's inaccessible, it may have something to do with the soundbar you're using. Considering the number of smart TV features you pay for that don't matter, it's nice that this one comes preinstalled. Remember that trial and error can lead to great results, so be sure to explore your TV's settings and see what's available for your specific model.