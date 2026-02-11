Leaker Suggests Satellite 5G Is Coming To New iPhones
Yet another report suggests satellite 5G support might be a key upgrade for upcoming iPhone models. This time, Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who is known for revealing the iPhone 16e brand before its release, says iPhone models with the C2 modem will support 5G New Radio for Non-Terrestrial Networks (NR-NTN). With that, an iPhone would be able to connect straight to a satellite instead of just traditional ground cell towers, to take advantage of 5G capabilities.
While much still needs to be discussed, as Apple is not the only one working to make that technology mainstream, Fixed Focus Digital says this might be "a pivotal starting point for mobile phone manufacturers to enable satellite internet connectivity."
With the iPhone 14, Apple started offering satellite features, which now include SOS Emergency Calls and Texts, the ability to be found through Find My when there's no Wi-Fi or 5G signal, and roadside assistance. So far, this service has been free, even though the company said it would only be offered for two years without cost. However, as we move to the middle of the iPhone 17 lifecycle (more than three years since the iPhone 14 introduction), the company continues to offer everything for free and is still slowly expanding the service to more regions.
A variety of new iPhones could get this feature
If the rumor turns out to be accurate, Apple could bring 5G satellite connectivity to all iPhone 18 models, iPhone Air 2, and the upcoming iPhone Fold. At this moment, Apple works with Globalstar, a Starlink rival, to provide its satellite functionalities. Still, a report from The Information suggests Apple might join forces with Elon Musk's SpaceX as Starlink uses the same radio technology that Apple has on its iPhones.
Even though a recent Reuters report suggested SpaceX might release its own phone with 5G satellite capabilities, it's more likely that Musk might find in Apple a potential partner to promote this new era of connectivity. Then, if Apple indeed goes down that path, it would make sense if the company charged a subscription for the service, as more than paywalling a feature that could save someone's life, it would bring 5G connectivity even in places where cellular signal doesn't reach.
Besides that, the iPhone 18 generation is expected to get mild improvements, as no design changes have been rumored so far, and Apple will start testing the grounds with its new foldable phone. With the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 expected for early 2027, the company is reportedly focusing on a "Pro" September launch, and nothing screams Pro like a feature no one else in the market has yet.