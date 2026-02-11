Leaker Suggests Satellite 5G Is Coming To New iPhones

Yet another report suggests satellite 5G support might be a key upgrade for upcoming iPhone models. This time, Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who is known for revealing the iPhone 16e brand before its release, says iPhone models with the C2 modem will support 5G New Radio for Non-Terrestrial Networks (NR-NTN). With that, an iPhone would be able to connect straight to a satellite instead of just traditional ground cell towers, to take advantage of 5G capabilities.

While much still needs to be discussed, as Apple is not the only one working to make that technology mainstream, Fixed Focus Digital says this might be "a pivotal starting point for mobile phone manufacturers to enable satellite internet connectivity."

With the iPhone 14, Apple started offering satellite features, which now include SOS Emergency Calls and Texts, the ability to be found through Find My when there's no Wi-Fi or 5G signal, and roadside assistance. So far, this service has been free, even though the company said it would only be offered for two years without cost. However, as we move to the middle of the iPhone 17 lifecycle (more than three years since the iPhone 14 introduction), the company continues to offer everything for free and is still slowly expanding the service to more regions.