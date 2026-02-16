3 Nobel Prize Winners Invented A New Material That Could Change Everything

When you hear the term "invent," your mind probably jumps to a new device or an upgrade to an existing one — kind of like the stuff you see at the Consumer Electronics Show. However, every now and then someone invents a new and somewhat novel material that will be used in future devices. Or perhaps we should say three people? Enter the metal–organic framework (MOF).

In 1989, Richard Robson invented the first MOF material, and this work was later refined by Susumu Kitagawa and Omar Yaghi. MOFs, as outlined in the January 2012 edition of Chemical Reviews, are ultra-porous crystalline materials. Up to 90% of a sample of an MOF is "free volume," or the amount of material that doesn't contain any molecules of said material. To put that in perspective, one gram of an MOF has the equivalent surface area of a football field.

While the material was invented several decades ago, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (which awards Nobel Prizes for chemistry) only recently decided that the creation of MOFs was worthy of a prize. On October 8, 2025, the Nobel Foundation announced it would award Kitagawa, Robinson, and Yaghi the Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of metal-organic frameworks."