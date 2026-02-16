The iPhone Will Go To The Moon For The First Time On Upcoming NASA Mission

Smartphones go everywhere we go, and they're rarely out of our hands. Whether it's an iPhone or an Android device, we need to have them close by at all times. Come March, when NASA's upcoming crewed mission to the Moon is supposed to take off, smartphones will go to the Moon for the first time — at least to lunar orbit. The astronauts won't land during the Artemis II flyby mission, but they will be able to use their iPhone and Android phones to shoot high-quality photos and videos during the 10-day trip to the Earth's satellite and back. This isn't the first time an iPhone or Android phone has gone to space, as NASA has done it before with International Space Station (ISS) missions. However, this marks the first time that iPhone and Android devices will travel farther in space than ever before. Also, these devices might be more similar to commercial devices than to the customized iPhone and Android units that NASA engineered over the past 15 years.

NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II. We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world. Just as important, we challenged long-standing... — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) February 5, 2026

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman shared a message on X a few days ago, announcing the agency's decision to allow astronauts to carry personal devices like smartphones in space. "NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II," Isaacman wrote. "We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and videos with the world." He revealed another goal for NASA, in addition to having astronauts use the latest iPhone and Android smartphones to capture unique moments in space. Isaacman explained that the agency is trying to overhaul procedures required to ensure that high-end devices like the newest smartphones are brought to space safely. "This is a small step in the right direction," the administrator concluded.