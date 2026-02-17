Japan's New Anti-Ship Missile Can Barrel-Roll In Mid-Air

The conventional barrel roll is an aerial maneuver where the pilot shifts the airplane into a complete rotation, wing over wing, while completing both a loop and a roll at the same time. It was a defensive maneuver that could force attackers to fly out in front, called overshooting. Today, it's more of a stylistic maneuver used during air shows and the like. But a new long-range, anti-ship cruise missile from Japan has been seen executing the maneuver on video, essentially making it more difficult to intercept.

The missile, known as the "New SSM" or Surface-to-Ship Missile, is meant specifically for "island defense" and will help protect the country's southern islands from naval attacks. Japanese authorities have not specified an effective range for the missile, but say it will out-travel the common Type 12 anti-ship cruise missile. That has a maximum range of about 124 miles or 200 kilometers. The barrel roll maneuver, when used, should help the New SSM max out that range without being intercepted by air defenses along the way.

That's significant as the New SSM is intended to mainly be fired from ground-based launchers, whether on traditional land or by ship. Longer ranges will offer better firing positions. The U.S. Navy-commissioned Zumwalt-class destroyer DDG-1000 fires long-range intercontinental missiles, for example. Although Japan's New SSM can also be launched from the air by select jets like the F-2 and larger varieties.