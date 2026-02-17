You Can Power Your Raspberry Pi With A Battery - Here's How

Raspberry Pis are robust little all-in-one computer boards that are ideal for people who want to get started on computer engineering projects. There are plenty of easy Raspberry Pi projects for new users, like high-tech photo frames and retro gaming consoles. Of course, you need to supply your Pi board with a source of electricity, and while the Raspberry Pi 27W USB-C power supply should suit most of your needs, you can also run them on batteries.

The most obvious solution is to buy a purpose-built battery pack. While you can't purchase any through the official Pi store — the RTC battery can only power the Raspberry Pi 5 clock — you can find alternative solutions through affiliated resellers. For instance, PiShop sells the Waveshare Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) HAT and their own Raspberry Pi UPS HAT, both of which are rechargeable batteries.

However, these are best-suited as backup power sources for when you are in the middle of a project. If you need long-lasting power, the PiSugar line of batteries are up to the task. They come in several capacities, ranging from 1,200 to 5,0000 mAH. Lastly, LiPo battery packs, like the ones sold at Pimoroni are inexpensive, but don't plug natively into a Raspberry Pi. To use one, you need an adapter like the Adafruit Powerboost 500.