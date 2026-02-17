5 Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Smart Kitchen

One of the most crucial appliances in any kitchen, smart or otherwise, is a good refrigerator. You need a reliable model that keeps your food and drinks cold, though if it could also provide smart features like automated water dispensing and temperature-control drawers, all the better. In fact, those are two of the features present on the GE Profile French Door Refrigerator, available from Costco for $2,499.99.

This stainless steel refrigerator has two French doors for its main compartments, plus several additional drawers below. The main doors are actually doors-within-doors, hiding additional compartments to store large items like wine bottles. The water dispenser on the front has hands-free AutoFill tech, allowing you to set down a bottle or glass and walk away, knowing it will only fill up as much as necessary. The top drawer has adjustable temperature settings, which you can customize for different kinds of food, drinks, and snacks. Most importantly, the whole unit can be connected to a smart device over Wi-Fi, allowing you to customize the color of the internal LEDs, enable features like Turbo Freeze and Turbo Cool, and more.

GE's refrigerator has received a 4.3 out of 5 rating courtesy of Costco shoppers. The highest-rated reviewer appreciated the ample space in the main compartment and drawers, as well as the convenience of the AutoFill dispenser.