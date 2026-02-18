Your Windows 11 Start Menu May Look A Little Different Soon

Windows 11 launched in 2021, bringing updates to your PC that focused on new Microsoft features and a lot of Copilot AI through continuous upgrades. While Windows 11 has been criticized as being a broken mess, Microsoft is moving forward with updates to the Start menu. This new look and functionality began deploying to users in November 2025, so you may or may not have seen the update on your end yet as of this time of writing.

The new Start menu is larger, taking up more space on the screen. It makes room for a lot more apps, including ones you personally select and ones that Microsoft wants to push for you to use. It divides the Start menu into a Pinned section, which would be the apps you saved there, a Recommended section, which are ones Microsoft wants to draw your attention to, and an All section to scroll through every app. The Start menu now also has what's called Phone Link integration, letting you access a connected smartphone's contents from that space.

Are these changes actually any good? It depends on what you are looking for in a Start menu and who you speak to. Microsoft designed this to meet consumer needs and requests for an improved and more functional layout. However, some Windows 11 users feel the design and user interface are very poor.