While there might not be flying cars just yet, there are plenty of flying drones. Many are commercially available — so long as you promise not to fly them near stadiums or airports — and some countries and corporations are investing heavily to create autonomous delivery fleets. Case in point: China.

Hefei, China, might as well be the drone capital of the world, at least going by a report by The New York Times. According to the article, Hefei, "a city the size of Chicago," relies heavily on drones for deliveries. Granted, this isn't a new concept, as Amazon is testing the waters of a drone-powered delivery system, even though its drones can't stop figuratively and literally running into problems.

However, Hefei's drones can ship just about anything. Food is one such option; patrons can order their meals at a park, and a flying drone will drop it off (you can see a similar delivery drone in action on the Dancing Bacons YouTube channel). However, similar drones in Hefei can also transport more crucial supplies, such as blood destined for hospitals.