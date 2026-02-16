You Should Check Your iPad's Battery Health And History - Here's How

While you can't stop your iPad's battery from degrading, you can make adjustments to your usage and settings to get the most out of it. Right up there is applying a charge limit. On iPads released in 2024 and later, you can toggle on a new feature that sets the maximum charge level to 80%. This is especially helpful if you leave your iPad on the charger overnight, since it prevents the battery from staying at 100% for hours. When your battery sits at full charge for a long time, it can actually wear down faster. So, the 80% Limit is essentially a preventive measure to extend the battery lifespan. To enable this feature, follow these steps:

In Settings, go to Battery. Tap Battery Health. Toggle on 80% Limit.

You can always turn off the charge limit whenever you want to charge your iPad to 100% — like before going outdoors for most of the day or in preparation for a power outage. Just make sure to remove it as soon as the battery is full to reduce wear. And speaking of charging, don't leave your iPad in a case if it heats up while plugged in. Some cases won't produce the same effect. But if yours does, you might want to consider changing cases, so you won't need to take it off every charging session.

Another important thing to keep in mind is the room temperature where you use or keep your iPad. iPads work best in ambient temperatures between 32°F and 95°F (0°C to 35°C). Going beyond this supported range will lead to permanent battery degradation.