The Steam Deck is a popular option for people who want to play PC games on the go but don't want to drop over $2,000 on a gaming laptop. And like any gaming platform, manufacturers produce plenty of accessories for the console. However, for every dbrand Killswitch case that receives near-universal praise, there's a device like the JSAUX cooling fan (or heck, potentially many external Steam Deck cooling fans) that makes claims that don't quite match reality. Kind of.

External cooling fans, as their name suggests, are devices that you can attach to gaming platforms and help regulate temperatures. One of the more common versions is the laptop cooling pad, which can help keep your computer cool during gaming sessions, so hypothetically, the same should apply to external pads for gaming platforms like the Steam Deck. And technically, they do. When outlets such as Blogged Off and XDA reviewed the JSAUX cooling fan for the Steam Deck, they stated the device significantly cooled GPU and CPU temperatures. The lower component temperatures, the easier it is for them to render graphics, thus improving game framerate and performance.

Of course, JSAUX isn't the only company that sells external Steam Deck fans. While not all such devices cool the gaming platform to an equal degree, most are popular purchases if you want to keep your Steam Deck cool to the touch. However, some cooling fans are little more than scams that only waste battery power to spin worthless fans. But why is the JSAUX cooling fan not worthwhile? Because the company claims the accessory can help prevent a worst-case scenario that is rare at best.