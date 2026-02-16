This Unreleased Android Foldable Phone May Be A Preview Of Apple's iPhone Fold

The first half of the year will bring a few new Android handsets that some buyers may be waiting for, including the Google Pixel 10a, the Galaxy S25 series, and new Nothing phones. But buyers who want new foldable handsets will likely wait until the second half of 2026 when several devices are expected to hit stores, including Apple's iPhone Fold, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, and a surprise third Samsung foldable. The so-called Wide Fold would be unlike anything Samsung has manufactured so far. We don't have to wait until July or August to see Samsung unveil the Wide Fold, as Android Authority discovered the phone's purported design in a One UI 9 build from Samsung. Also, the image Samsung uses in its unreleased software may be a good preview of Apple's iPhone Fold.

Here is your first look at the Samsung's Wide Galaxy Z Fold Key details:

• Referenced inside early One UI 9 system animations

• Codename H8 tied to model SM-F971U

• Wider chassis hinted through official assets

• Light and dark variants included in firmware

Samsung never attempted to deliver this foldable design, although at least one similar device has appeared before, the Oppo Find N. As you'll see below, Samsung has increased the width of the Galaxy Z Fold's cover screen over the years to make it more usable with one hand, which, in turn, increased the width of the unfolded screen. But Galaxy Z Fold models still look like square tablets when unfolded. Apple's iPhone Fold is rumored to be shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when folded. The result may be a tablet mode more similar to the iPad mini.

Other rumors claimed that Samsung may release a Fold version similar to Apple's foldable iPhone, aka the Wide Fold. Android Authority's finding gives further credence to that. The animation in the software shows the transition between using the handset's cover screen and the foldable display.