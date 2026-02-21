Why TV Streaming Ads Are So Loud (And What You Can Do About It)
We thought we were over having to sit through ad breaks during TV shows once streaming arrived and overtook traditional cable and satellite. But then streamers started integrating ads within content, so unless you pay for an ad-free tier, you're going to have to deal with them again. That wouldn't be so bad if they weren't so darned loud! If you have ever sat down to binge a TV show or movie, you've probably been startled when an ad break begins and it sounds like you tapped the "up" volume button on the remote five times. Why is that, and what can you do to combat it?
First, the reason, and it's obvious. Advertisers pay top dollar for their spots, and they know people tend to hit that 30-second skip button faster than you can say "buy now." So, they need to do something to grab your attention, even if you're in another room, and blasting the volume does just that. The good news is that many smart TVs, streaming devices, speakers, and receivers have technology designed to help better balance sound in these situations. Plus, there's already a law in place pertaining to broadcast, cable, and satellite TV that prohibits this tactic, and some states are passing or eyeing legislation to make it so for streaming, too.
Why loud ads are regulated on cable but not on streaming, and how to fight back at home
The Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act went into effect in the U.S. in December 2012 and was meant to stop advertisers from boosting the volume for their ads. However, back then, it was all about cable, satellite, and broadcast TV. Fast-forward 13 years and streaming is the dominant way we watch TV and movies at home now. So, advertisers were able to get around this rule since it technically does not cover streaming. Thankfully, there are ways you can get around it, too.
It comes down to what smart TV, AV receiver, streaming stick, or other device you're using. But chances are that if you go into the advanced audio settings menu, there will be an option to help balance sounds. For example, if you're thinking about buying an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick, you'll want to know that there's a Volume Leveler option in the settings menu. TV brands like Hisense, LG (with webOS 6.0 or later), Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio all have options in settings to level volume. With Apple TV, there's an option to Reduce Loud Sounds, while Google TV and Roku TV both have a Volume Leveler. For the best soundbars and receivers from brands like Bose, Hisense, JBL, LG, Samsung, Sonos, Sony, Vizio, Yamaha, and Klipsch, you can look for a "night mode" setting that should reduce loud sounds by default. None of these are foolproof methods, but they should at least help so the latest ad for weight-loss drugs or breakfast cereal doesn't startle you in the middle of a sitcom.
Mandates are cracking down on loud streaming ads, but you still need workarounds for now
The good news is that certain states are taking action to respond to customer complaints about overly loud streaming ads. The CALM Act, after all, was put into effect for a reason, and that same reason exists today, even if the content you watch comes from different providers. In October 2025, California passed a law that prohibits TV ads from being louder than the content a streaming subscriber is watching. While streamers argue that they don't have the same control over volume in ads as broadcasters do, this law suggests they'll need to figure it out and comply. They have until July 1, 2026 to do so, and if you live in that state, you'll still have to find workarounds for the issue in the meantime.
While it's unclear how things will look (rather, sound) come this summer, for now, California is leading the charge against loud ads on streaming services. If other states follow suit, this issue could finally be rectified. For now, try the workarounds noted above, or simply keep the remote close by whenever you're watching late at night. Quickly mute every time a commercial comes on, then unmute when your show or movie resumes. It's not ideal, but it might be your only workaround for now alongside adjusting audio settings. If the issue is serious enough, consider forking out extra money for an ad-free tier of the streaming service to avoid ads altogether.