Why TV Streaming Ads Are So Loud (And What You Can Do About It)

We thought we were over having to sit through ad breaks during TV shows once streaming arrived and overtook traditional cable and satellite. But then streamers started integrating ads within content, so unless you pay for an ad-free tier, you're going to have to deal with them again. That wouldn't be so bad if they weren't so darned loud! If you have ever sat down to binge a TV show or movie, you've probably been startled when an ad break begins and it sounds like you tapped the "up" volume button on the remote five times. Why is that, and what can you do to combat it?

First, the reason, and it's obvious. Advertisers pay top dollar for their spots, and they know people tend to hit that 30-second skip button faster than you can say "buy now." So, they need to do something to grab your attention, even if you're in another room, and blasting the volume does just that. The good news is that many smart TVs, streaming devices, speakers, and receivers have technology designed to help better balance sound in these situations. Plus, there's already a law in place pertaining to broadcast, cable, and satellite TV that prohibits this tactic, and some states are passing or eyeing legislation to make it so for streaming, too.