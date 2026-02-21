Amazon Users Call This $7 USB-Powered Gadget 'Fantastic'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every time you need to light something up, you'd normally reach for a lighter first. You likely have one in the kitchen drawer or your backpack right now. But while readily available and easy to use, lighters aren't always the most practical choice for a number of reasons. For one, the fuel runs out quickly, and often at the most inconvenient times. They're also extremely difficult to work with in windy outdoor conditions, and because of their design, where the flame sits so close to your thumb, lighting small and hard-to-reach objects, such as a deep jar candle or birthday candles crammed together, takes more effort than it's worth.

So, instead of bothering with a traditional lighter, you might be better off using an electric model. Electric arc lighters are long, slender lighters that ignite objects without producing flames. Instead, they generate a high-voltage arc hot enough to achieve the same result. With this configuration, they solve most of the downsides of a fuel-based lighter: they're resistant to winds, reusable (thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery), and well-suited for reaching deep spots. The best part is that electric arc lighters are affordable and easily one of the cheap but worthwhile gadgets under $10.

If you're looking for an electric arc lighter to use around the house or out on a camping trip, check out the KTEBO Electric Candle Lighter on Amazon. Here's why it's so effective.