Amazon Users Call This $7 USB-Powered Gadget 'Fantastic'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every time you need to light something up, you'd normally reach for a lighter first. You likely have one in the kitchen drawer or your backpack right now. But while readily available and easy to use, lighters aren't always the most practical choice for a number of reasons. For one, the fuel runs out quickly, and often at the most inconvenient times. They're also extremely difficult to work with in windy outdoor conditions, and because of their design, where the flame sits so close to your thumb, lighting small and hard-to-reach objects, such as a deep jar candle or birthday candles crammed together, takes more effort than it's worth.
So, instead of bothering with a traditional lighter, you might be better off using an electric model. Electric arc lighters are long, slender lighters that ignite objects without producing flames. Instead, they generate a high-voltage arc hot enough to achieve the same result. With this configuration, they solve most of the downsides of a fuel-based lighter: they're resistant to winds, reusable (thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery), and well-suited for reaching deep spots. The best part is that electric arc lighters are affordable and easily one of the cheap but worthwhile gadgets under $10.
If you're looking for an electric arc lighter to use around the house or out on a camping trip, check out the KTEBO Electric Candle Lighter on Amazon. Here's why it's so effective.
Lighting made safe and easy
Available for $7 for a two-pack, the KTEBO Electric Candle Lighter works by simply turning on the device and long-pressing the ignition switch to generate the hot arc. It can light objects roughly 500 times per full charge, so it should be good to go for at least a couple of weeks. You'll know when it's time for a top-up by looking at the battery light indicator built into the body: four blue LEDs mean the battery is still at 100%, with one LED turning off for every 25% charge lost. When the battery starts running low, plug the device into any USB-C wall adapter to recharge.
Like some other electric lighters, the KTEBO Lighter is pretty compact at just 7.4 inches by 0.66 inches, and it has a loop end for convenient hanging on hooks. It also comes with safety features, such as overheat and overcharge protection and an automatic shutoff after seven seconds. What makes this specific lighter stand out from the rest, though, is its futuristic design. The circuitry is fully visible from the outside, allowing you to watch how the arc is formed after you press the switch. It's a cool party trick and conversation starter for guests.
While the KTEBO Electric Lighter could seem like just another underrated and cheap gadget, it has become one of the cheap USB gadgets Amazon users love. It earned 4.4 stars on the marketplace, with almost 400 reviews as of this writing. Users particularly appreciate its reliable performance, convenient USB charging, and extended reach.