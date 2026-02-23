Your Vizio TV Has These Hidden Features Most Owners Miss

It's no secret that Vizio is a budget TV brand that gained recognition through its long-standing presence at big-box retailers selling TVs at razor-thin prices. From Best Buy to Costco, a few years ago, you couldn't visit the TV section of a brick-and-mortar store and not see a Vizio somewhere on the shelf. As a matter of fact, the company has been so successful at cornering the budget TV market that Walmart bought the company in 2024 to sell the brand's wares exclusively.

But unlike the early days, when Vizio TVs could suffer from software bugs and poor performance, the company has expanded its product line with fancier TVs that offer all of the bells and whistles one would expect. Features like HDR, variable refresh rates (VRR), and high refresh rate support are not that uncommon to see in a Vizio TV in 2026. Whether you're looking to game at 4K 120Hz or simply watch movies as cinematically as possible with a high-quality screen with the deepest blacks, Vizio's TVs offer a few features you may not be aware of that can easily improve your experience.

So even though the company's older reputation isn't instantly shrugged off by the masses, Vizio TVs have advanced in recent years. So if you're using one or plan on buying such a TV in the future but haven't had time to research its many exemplary but lesser-known features, this roundup is for you.