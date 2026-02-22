This Cool $26 Accessory Turns Your iPad Into A Laptop Replacement

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

iPad owners don't have to spend big money on a full laptop thanks to a handy and affordable accessory on Amazon. From the seller Harvopu comes a combination iPad case, keyboard, and pencil holder to give you the laptop experience without breaking the bank. As of this writing, it's on sale on Amazon for $26, down from $33. Even the full price isn't a bad deal.

This iPad case and keyboard combo comes in a variety of colors, including navy blue, yellow, gray, and pink. Note that prices can vary depending on which color you choose, as some may be on sale while others are not. You should also check any Amazon deal before you buy to ensure it's as good as it looks.

This product is compatible with iPad (10th generation) 10.9-inch models as well as iPad 11-inch models from 2025. The keyboard comes with a trackpad, giving you a laptop-like experience that lets you navigate apps with a mouse pointer. The keys are backlit and the case itself is adjustable so you can stand the iPad upright at the angle you prefer. There's an included charging cable for the keyboard, but note that while it has a slot for an Apple Pencil, it does not come with a stylus.