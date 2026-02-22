This Cool $26 Accessory Turns Your iPad Into A Laptop Replacement
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
iPad owners don't have to spend big money on a full laptop thanks to a handy and affordable accessory on Amazon. From the seller Harvopu comes a combination iPad case, keyboard, and pencil holder to give you the laptop experience without breaking the bank. As of this writing, it's on sale on Amazon for $26, down from $33. Even the full price isn't a bad deal.
This iPad case and keyboard combo comes in a variety of colors, including navy blue, yellow, gray, and pink. Note that prices can vary depending on which color you choose, as some may be on sale while others are not. You should also check any Amazon deal before you buy to ensure it's as good as it looks.
This product is compatible with iPad (10th generation) 10.9-inch models as well as iPad 11-inch models from 2025. The keyboard comes with a trackpad, giving you a laptop-like experience that lets you navigate apps with a mouse pointer. The keys are backlit and the case itself is adjustable so you can stand the iPad upright at the angle you prefer. There's an included charging cable for the keyboard, but note that while it has a slot for an Apple Pencil, it does not come with a stylus.
What users are saying about this iPad accessory
There are several iPad cases that offer similar functionality, but we're highlighting this one because of its price, functionality, and generally positive reviews. At the time of this writing, Harvopu's iPad accessory has over 4,500 reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. While some might argue there's simply no need for an iPad anymore, this accessory maximizes what you already have so you don't have to spend big to get the full laptop experience.
Positive reviews on Amazon praise this product for effectively transforming users' iPads into functional laptops. One reviewer noted that it is "a great choice for turning your iPad into a portable workstation," and another notes that the "included keyboard and multi-touch trackpad make working on my iPad so much more efficient, essentially turning it into a lightweight laptop."
Most of the reviews for this iPad accessory are positive, with only 15% of reviewers giving it three or fewer stars. Common complaints are that the keyboard becomes glitchy or stops functioning rather quickly after purchase. One reviewer who had the same issue, however, noted that they were very happy with their customer service experience when they reached out to support. Though troubleshooting the keyboard did not fix the issue, they were sent a replacement unit.
This combo can save big bucks over buying a laptop, but that depends on your needs
If you're in the market for a $26 keyboard accessory, then you probably already own an iPad. Even still, let's take a look at the money math behind this combo at the time of this writing. A new 11-inch iPad model retails on Amazon for $350, and if you nab this accessory to essentially turn it into a laptop, you would have collectively spent $376.
Meanwhile, a 13-inch 2025 MacBook Air retails for $999 — though Apple's new cheaper MacBook is coming soon with an expected starting price of $699. And if you look beyond Apple products, you'll notice HP is selling a 15.6-inch Microsoft Office laptop for $650 on Amazon. While cheaper than a MacBook, this is still much more expensive than combining an iPad with a trackpad-enabled keyboard.
Of course, your iPad may not have all the features or hardware capabilities that a laptop does, depending on the model. And specific laptop prices can vary based on specs, models, and the retailer you purchase them from. But if you are looking to save money on a laptop and you already have an iPad lying around, buying this accessory could fill your needs while keeping your bank account happy.