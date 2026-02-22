Can You Use An HDMI Splitter With A Roku Device?

Another really common use-case for splitting HDMI signals is to go the other direction — plugging a single media player or source device into multiple TV or display outputs. This function can be really handy if you want to play the same content across multiple rooms, which is great for running a playlist at a party or making sure everyone in a house can watch a program at once.

While these splitters don't typically have buttons or toggles, there is a lot that goes into making sure they'll work. Sure, you'll want to check that the product listing has compatibility for the resolution that your Roku player supports, but there are a couple of other specs to check. One key reason that you might not see a signal from a simple streaming stick like a Roku is if the splitter doesn't support the right version of HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection). This protocol was developed by Intel to ensure copyrighted material is protected from recording and capture. In our case, this can actually cause both HDMI signals to be stopped, so make sure it supports at least HDCP 1.4.

Not all streaming players are equal, either. The same factors apply for HDCP, so check the listing for your Roku stick for which HDCP version is required and supported. There's a handy article on Roku's support site that runs you through what to do if you've got an HDCP error. At the end of the day, most modern Roku devices support splitting the signal as long as the splitter supports the resolution and HDCP protocol. This is all with an eye toward making the most out of your Roku device, including new features like their updated subscriptions format.