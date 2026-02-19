iOS 26.4 Is Bringing A Big New AI Feature To Apple CarPlay Soon

Following a Bloomberg report that revealed Apple was planning to offer ChatGPT, Claude, and other AIs support to CarPlay as soon as iOS 27, MacRumors says that the company is actually readying AI chatbots support for iOS 26.4. According to Apple's CarPlay Developer Guide, chatbots will be supported in this upcoming software update, as Apple is opening the path for voice-based conversational apps. With iOS 26.4, developers will be able to add up to four action buttons in their apps, and include leading and trailing navigation bar buttons.

They won't be able to implement a wake up word for those apps, which means you can't just say "Hey, ChatGPT" while driving. However, it will still be possible to implement Siri Shortcuts to make it easier to go from Siri to your preferred chatbot.

While Apple is offering this improvement with the upcoming iOS 26.4 update, it'll all depend on the developers to implement support for voice-based conversations on CarPlay with those apps, which will likely come sooner rather than later. It's important to note that unlike Bloomberg's previous report, Apple seems to be allowing third-party chatbots before it introduces its new revamped Siri, even though that could change in the upcoming iOS betas.