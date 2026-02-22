5 iPhone Apps That Let You Control Your Car Without A Key
The world of car technology is always advancing, now giving you the ability to store your car keys on your iPhone or on your Android smartwatch. This can usually be done through your vehicle's associated app, if one is available for your model. These apps allow you to also monitor what's happening with your car, schedule service, locate your vehicle when you forget where you parked, and use remote start. And if you have an EV, monitoring its status might be vital, considering their lower reliability.
If you live in sunny Southern California, you don't normally need to warm up your car in the morning, but if you live somewhere like Pittsburgh, you'll swear by your vehicle's remote start and pre-heating features during the winter when your town is under several feet of snow. And it's hard to ignore the benefits of being able to monitor and control your car without a physical key or buttons.
The idea of a digital car key isn't so wild anymore. Many people out there may already be using some form of digital house key and connected home security system on their phone. That's why there exists a number of apps that allow one to control their vehicle, some by independent companies, others from major brands, and a few that can even help provide the feature to older non-smart vehicles.
Uconnect
One of the many remote-start capable apps from a major car manufacturer, Uconnect works with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. Through the app, users can view their vehicle's health reports, access their digital glovebox to access various manuals, check their fuel level and mileage, and more.
And, of course, you can set up a digital car key through the app for your preferred vehicle. This allows you to then unlock and start your vehicle with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, making your driving experience an easier one. And while a lot of these features may come with a subscription with other platforms and applications, the standard Uconnect service is offered for free for the first 10 years of a new vehicle's life.
If you are going to be purchasing a new vehicle in the future and are looking for a connected experience, it might be wise to check out one of the brands that Uconnect pairs with. The free perks of having remote start, service and vehicle alerts, automatic SOS calling, and more might just be the thing to get you into a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or Ram vehicle.
Onstar remotelink
If you have a Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, or Cadillac vehicle and want to control your car, the Onstar Remotelink app might be your next download. OnStar Remotelink has been integrated into the four brands listed and allows the user to remotely start their car, set the internal cabin temperature, find their vehicle wherever it's been parked, check its status, and more without taking your keys out of your pocket.
You'll also be able to get roadside assistance and schedule service appointments, all from inside the app. Users will be able to lock and unlock their doors from anywhere, as well as monitor oil life, fuel level, and EV battery status. It's a solid service, and being able to jump into it at the perfect temperature might be a game-changer for many during the cold winters or blistering summers.
The difference with the Onstar Remotelink app when compared to Uconnect is that it isn't free with the purchase of a new vehicle. OnStar is a paid subscription service, with its lowest tier plan coming in at $19.99 a month. If you do purchase an OnStar compatible vehicle from 2015 and up, you can get yourself a three month free trial to see if having remote start and other features are worth it to you.
KeyConnect
The first app not paired directly through a manufacturer, KeyConnect is compatible with over 40 different car makers. The app features remote start capabilities and allows you to send commands to your car from anywhere you might be. You can easily slide to lock/unlock doors, check the live status of your car's fuel level, tire pressure, oil life, and even receive real-time alerts for family members.
Additional features include the KeyConnect wallet, allowing you to store essential documents all in one place. This includes your driver's license, title, insurance, and more. You can also view your entire service history and how much you have spent per year on various service requests. The app subscription comes in two tiers, with the lowest coming in at $19.99 a month.
While KeyConnect seems popular with thousands of reviews on the App Store, several 1-star reviews exist from customers. One complaint that pops up is with subscription and free trial issues. Users have stated that they felt tricked into purchasing a yearly subscription without a possible way to cancel. Others noted that you need to purchase a paid subscription before even finding out if your vehicle was compatible with the service.
Drone Mobile
Drone Mobile is an app and platform that allows for remote start, door locking and unlocking, trunk opening, vehicle location, panic button feature, trip detailing, and more. With additional slots for your car's specific features, you can customize the app to best suit your needs. Activate heated seats, sliding doors, windows, lights, defrosting, and even a kill switch.
It might look like the app works like those already featured, but Drone Mobile functions a little bit differently. Instead of working with established manufacturers, Drone Mobile features modules that make it work with older cars, and it needs to be installed by an authorized retailer. The company states that its modules can be installed on around 90% of all vehicles, but requires an aftermarket remote starter system be installed.
Drone Mobile also needs LTE, meaning a data plan is required. Subscriptions for their lowest tier plan begin at $4.49 a month, making it far cheaper than many of the app subscriptions already featured, but requires more installation and upfront added costs for all the needed equipment. This isn't an option for the do-it-yourself people out there, but it is one for those with older cars who want more to control of them through an app.
MoboKey
The MoboKey system is an all-in-one car control system that allows you to use your smartphone to control several aspects of your vehicle. You can lock and unlock your doors, share timed digital keys so that others can use your vehicle, and use remote start features. The one big benefit of the MoboKey system is that it's compatible with both key and push-start systems.
What many will like is that MoboKey comes in at an affordable price and lacks a subscription model. The last thing most consumers want to see is yet another monthly charge on their credit card statements, and MoboKey seems to understand this. The system ranges in price based on model, but the lowest cost unit (MoboKey ONE) comes in at $119 when on sale. This model allows for locking and unlocking, car sharing, and more.
The MoboKey Pro unit allows for remote start, proximity locking/unlocking, proximity starting, unlocking the trunk, and more. You can also install the system yourself if you'd like, but it is recommended that you take it to a car audio/security installer. The MoboKey system excels because it's a one-time purchase and all features are included for life, whereas most every other system and app requires a monthly subscription, or at least the purchase of a new vehicle.