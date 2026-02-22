5 iPhone Apps That Let You Control Your Car Without A Key

The world of car technology is always advancing, now giving you the ability to store your car keys on your iPhone or on your Android smartwatch. This can usually be done through your vehicle's associated app, if one is available for your model. These apps allow you to also monitor what's happening with your car, schedule service, locate your vehicle when you forget where you parked, and use remote start. And if you have an EV, monitoring its status might be vital, considering their lower reliability.

If you live in sunny Southern California, you don't normally need to warm up your car in the morning, but if you live somewhere like Pittsburgh, you'll swear by your vehicle's remote start and pre-heating features during the winter when your town is under several feet of snow. And it's hard to ignore the benefits of being able to monitor and control your car without a physical key or buttons.

The idea of a digital car key isn't so wild anymore. Many people out there may already be using some form of digital house key and connected home security system on their phone. That's why there exists a number of apps that allow one to control their vehicle, some by independent companies, others from major brands, and a few that can even help provide the feature to older non-smart vehicles.