5 Phones With Batteries That Last Longer Than The Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung's Galaxy S25+ is perhaps the unsung hero of the Galaxy S25 series. The middle "child" of the trio, it rarely gets the attention it deserves compared with the other siblings. The Plus is the phone you go for if you need a slightly bigger display than the regular Galaxy S25 and the same design as the smaller model. As a reminder, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a boxier design and features a built-in S Pen stylus that not everyone needs. The Galaxy S25+ is therefore the better option, a phone with a large display, high-end specs, support for seven years of Android updates, and great battery life.

But what if you're looking for a phone that's about as big as the Galaxy S25+ but you want even better battery life than what its 4,900 mAh battery pack can offer? The good news is that there are several options available to buyers, from mid-range handsets to flagships. Before we look at the following five smartphones that can outlast the Galaxy S25+ battery, we have to address the big elephant in the room: Battery life estimates from manufacturers.

When comparing battery life between devices from different vendors, the official battery life rating these companies offer can't be used objectively because vendors may measure battery life in very specific ways that aren't uniform across the industry. Instead of quoting the official battery life estimates, we relied on standardized battery life tests from two tech blogs, including PhoneArena (compound score for web browsing, video, and gaming) and Notebookcheck (Wi-Fi web surfing). The Galaxy S25+ figures are at 7 hours and 36 minutes (PhoneArena) and 19 hours and 49 minutes (Notebookcheck).