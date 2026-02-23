5 Clever Places To Install A Smart TV Outside Of Your Living Room

For about as long as televisions have existed, they've most frequently found homes in the living room, serving as a communal source of entertainment for the whole family. This is still true in the age of smart TVs, but advancements in TV tech, installation techniques, and TV size variability mean that the living room is far from a screen's only domain. If you've got a spare smart TV laying around, it could find its place in any number of spaces, from the backyard to the bathroom.

Smart TVs have allowed for a greater degree of compartmentalization in television design. Where before the idea of a bulky CRT set with a VCR in a smaller room would be inconceivable, smaller smart TVs can now be installed just about anywhere, whether mounted on a wall or propped up with a universal stand.

With every TV in your home sharing credentials for your streaming apps, you could conceivably watch your favorite show as you walk from one room to another in a continuous stream of entertainment, as well as receive helpful information like cooking tips and assembly tutorials in the kitchen and garage, respectively, where they're most needed.