5 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Racing Simulator
Playing a racing simulator can be pretty fun with just a controller, but those heavily invested in the hobby can really push the boundaries of their setup by building their own racing simulator at home. With big-box retailer Costco being home to a variety of products and tech — including accessories that can level up your actual car — it can be a great place to start when shopping for virtual racing equipment and gear. Fortunately, we know what products get the green light.
For those looking to build their own at-home racing simulator, there are several things you're going to need to get started, and the list below can serve as a nice jumping-off point. From suggestions for choosing the right hardware to helping you generate ideas regarding what your setup includes, things such as racing wheels and the right gaming chair can all help you get started on your project.
You're not going to need a Costco membership to buy any of these items online, but you may find yourself getting hit with a 5% fee without one. All of the items we've picked can help you build your own racing station, and each of these items has received favorable reviews from actual users.
Logitech G Driving Force Racing Simulator Bundle
The Logitech G Driving Force Racing Simulator Bundle for $399.99 can help serve as the main components of your racing simulation experience. With Logitech G being a specialized offshoot of Logitech — who you may know for creating a wide variety of computer peripherals — this bundle promises to deliver a true race car feel with the durability to match. With a good amount of compatibility with both consoles and PCs, this set can provide a strong amount of features for a virtual driving experience.
An online-only exclusive, this bundle includes a steering wheel, shifter, pedals, and a power supply to get you going. Compatible with Windows 10/11, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, the wheel itself features 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation and TrueForce force feedback that ties to the physics of the racing game you're playing. Additionally, the braking system is also pressure sensitive and self-calibrating, whereas the six-speed shifter is capable of attaching securely to your racing rig.
With a 4.4-star rating at Costco, customers give this item high marks for its build quality, software compatibility, and solid pedal feedback. However, looking at some negatives, at least one user found the USB and power cables to be a bit too short for their setup, and another commented that the pedals may need better stabilization. Since this one is online only, you won't have to worry about shopping at Costco without a membership, though remember you may spend 5% more on your purchase without one.
Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series Curved Gaming Monitor
You're not going anywhere without a monitor, and the online-exclusive Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor retails for $2,299.99 (though it can be on sale), and it may come with a few additional perks from Costco as well, depending on when you buy it. We took a look at the 49-inch younger brother of the neo G9 — the Odyssey OLED G9 — back in 2023, and we fell in love with it despite its notable price tag.
Featuring an ultrawide 7680 x 2160 resolution, 1,000 nit peak brightness, and a 240 Hz refresh rate with 1 ms response time, Samsung's 4K curved gaming monitor also has a 32:9 aspect ratio. Along with a DisplayPort 2.1 output, there's audio out, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a single HDMI 2.0 input. Interestingly, Samsung also boasts that the Neo G9 is the first dual ultra high-definition (UHD), and it also takes advantage of quantum Mini-LEDs.
For customers, Samsung's gaming monitor earned its 4.5-star rating thanks to its large screen real estate, strong colors and brightness, and overall ease-of-use. Looking at some of the negatives, at least two users mention that the device can become incredibly warm, and it's worth noting that this monitor does not include speakers or a camera.
Asus ROG GM700 Gaming Desktop
In 2025, we ranked Asus at number five in our list of best to worst PC brands, though, even at the time, we acknowledged that the company puts most of its energy into its gaming division. One of these areas it focuses on is its Republic of Gamers (ROG) systems, and the ASUS ROG GM700 Gaming Desktop for $2,299.99 has the stats to be a solid choice for virtual speed enthusiasts.
The GM700 from Asus features an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 3D 4.3GHz processor with 16 cores, and it can be overclocked to 5.7Ghz. For graphics, it includes the Radeon RX 9070 XY Prime 16GB GDDR6, whereas you'll get 32GB DDR5 U-DIMM for memory. In terms of storage, this machine sports a 2TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the motherboard also has options for expanding storage and memory. There are also several USB ports on the front and back of the machine for peripherals, including type-A and type-C.
Another online-only exclusive, the Asus ROG GM700 holds a 4.5-star rating. Customers who purchased this machine appreciate it for its solid price, computing power, and easy setup. On the flip side, one customer did take umbrage with the fact that the machine cannot support a USB 4 card due to a lacking PCI 5x16x2 slot on the motherboard. However, they note most people will find the hardware sufficient.
AKG N9 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones
It shouldn't come as a surprise that a good set of headphones can make for a more immersive gaming experience, especially in racing. When we were taking a look at some of the best headphones and earbuds for audiophiles at Costco, we found that the $239.99 AKG N9 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones were right up our alley, and there are some solid features behind these cans that make them a good choice when building a racing simulator.
Featuring True Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech with custom controls, these over-ear headphones also feature AKG Spatial Audio that can provide additional audio depth while gaming. The AKG N9s also include 40mm dynamic drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms, which help deliver rich sound along with an active and passive frequency response between 20 Hz and 40 KHz. Promising up to 85 hours of battery life with noise cancelling enabled (and 100 hours without), Bluetooth 5.3 helps you stay connected wirelessly, though there is a 3.5mm input jack and cable for wired connections. Additionally, a USB-C charging cable, USB-C dongle, and USB-A to USB-C dongle are all included, along with a carrying case.
Over at Costco, the headphones hold a 4.5-star rating, and customers give high marks for strong battery life, audio clarity, and overall build quality. However, at least one Costco customer did note that the volume wheel on the device can be difficult to adjust.
DPS Encode 3D Insight Gaming Chair
Based in Irvine, California, DSP has a focus on building chairs for gaming, which is why the DPS Encode 3D Insight Gaming Chair for $199.99 can be a decent choice for building your own racing simulator. Promising comfort, there are a few other specs that can make this a solid choice for keeping you in the driver's seat. Unlike others on this list, this isn't exclusive to the internet, so you may even be able to find this one at your local store.
Adjustability is the name of the game with the DPS Encode, as you can easily customize the chair's height, headrest, arm height, and even the position of your tilt should you need to. There's also lumbar support for your lower back that DPS claims is capable of adapting to your movement while you play, and deep comfort cushions with pocket coils promise to keep you supported even during extended gaming sessions.
Available in Black or Blue, this gaming chair gets a 4.5-star rating on Costco, where customers give it praise for its comfort, easy assembly, and solid price point. Looking at the negatives, however, at least one user mentions that they had issues with a gas strut that helps adjust the height of the chair, causing it to descend.
How we determined these products
Whether you're looking to build your own racing simulator or just want a cool little USB gadget, we do our best to recommend products that have a good price and strong reviews from actual customers. Concerning this list, we made sure that each product was rated four stars or higher out of five, and we always do our best to look for both the positives and negatives within customer reviews. No matter what your plans are for tech, we want to find you the best products available to help get you there.