5 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Racing Simulator

Playing a racing simulator can be pretty fun with just a controller, but those heavily invested in the hobby can really push the boundaries of their setup by building their own racing simulator at home. With big-box retailer Costco being home to a variety of products and tech — including accessories that can level up your actual car — it can be a great place to start when shopping for virtual racing equipment and gear. Fortunately, we know what products get the green light.

For those looking to build their own at-home racing simulator, there are several things you're going to need to get started, and the list below can serve as a nice jumping-off point. From suggestions for choosing the right hardware to helping you generate ideas regarding what your setup includes, things such as racing wheels and the right gaming chair can all help you get started on your project.

You're not going to need a Costco membership to buy any of these items online, but you may find yourself getting hit with a 5% fee without one. All of the items we've picked can help you build your own racing station, and each of these items has received favorable reviews from actual users.