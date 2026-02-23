That Little Hole By Your iPhone's Camera Lens Has A Hidden Purpose

Modern iPhones are so advanced, and Apple keeps making them better and better with each new release, even if it's by a small margin. Whether it's improving the cameras, adding a faster processor, updating the design to make the devices look even better, or increasing capacity to improve your iPhone's battery life, each release brings something to the table. Thanks to the improvements in its camera systems, the iPhone has some of the best cameras you can get in a smartphone.

Besides helping you take photos and videos, your iPhone can effectively serve as a replacement for many old gadgets. To pack as many features as possible in such a compact form factor, Apple has come up with creative ways to make some of the key hardware elements not stick out and ruin the aesthetics of your iPhone.

Some of these clever concealment methods can be seen when you take a close look at your iPhone's exterior. There are several tiny holes at the bottom of the device next to the charging port, and there's also a single hole beside the camera lenses at the back of the phone (not to be confused with the black dot next to your iPhone's camera). Have you ever wondered what the purpose of the tiny hole next to the camera is? In short, it's a microphone, but there's more to the story.