5 Ways To Protect Your Privacy On An Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon lets you turn off personalized ads. However, it doesn't mean it stops collecting your data. That said, the best way to stop Amazon from tracking your information is going through Amazon's Advertising Privacy and Preferences, which lets you delete your personal information from the company's ad systems.

This will make the company stop showing ads based on your viewing behavior for a while, as it will delete most of the previous knowledge it has about you. The company says it might retain some information for security and other reasons. Still, deleting your data history is important if you want to reduce how the company and other third-party vendors create a profile of your internet consumption, which makes you slightly more anonymous online. Again: doing so won't stop ads from appearing on Amazon Fire TV Stick or other Amazon pages. The only difference is that they won't be 100% tailored for you.

You can look at personalized ads in two different ways: as useful tools that give you exactly the kind of ad you want, or a privacy concern. If you prefer a less invasive experience, delete what the company knows about you so you aren't as impacted by what the company might be promoting online.