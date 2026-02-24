4 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Old iPad

When you spend hundreds of dollars on an iPad, maybe even over a thousand, you want it to last. But the inevitability of any electronic is that it doesn't last forever. You can usually push an iPad for years, through the period that software and security support is offered, and sometimes even longer. Unfortunately, there comes a point in time when replacing it is the only option.

It's tough to determine how long an iPad generally lasts because that comes down to a lot of factors, like usage patterns and handling. The question is, how do you know when it might be fixable or it's time for a replacement? There are some clear signs you can look out for, like ultra-slow operation, unsupported apps, and the battery draining more quickly than usual.

It's best to consider all options to rectify common issues first, like clearing out storage, removing unused apps, and even replacing the battery if you find the cost of doing so is much cheaper than investing in a new tablet. But if you've exhausted all options and you're still having trouble, it's time to go shopping for an upgrade.