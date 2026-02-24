One Of Tom Hardy's Best Movies Is Free To Watch On YouTube

If someone were to propose a high-stakes drama movie where the action happens only in a moving vehicle, you might wonder whether they're talking about Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock trying to prevent a bus from exploding in "Speed" (1994). Or you may think they're speaking of Liam Neeson's train-centric "The Commuter" (2018). If you add the fact that the protagonist talks on the phone for almost the entire movie, you might think of Colin Farrell's "Phone Booth" (2002), but the protagonist isn't moving that much in that film. It's not "Speed," "The Commuter," or "Phone Booth," the Tom Hardy movie you can watch for free on YouTube, but "Locke," a small-budget 2013 British drama that saw a limited release, yet is still easily one of the highlights of Hardy's career.

The film has an incredible cast, with Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Tom Holland (before becoming Sony and Marvel's new Spider-Man superhero), and Ben Daniels helping Hardy shine. It's Hardy who carries the entire film as his character is the only one we see. The entirety of "Locke" follows Ivan Locke, dealing with a series of life-altering events over 36 hands-free phone calls throughout the drive to London.

This is a well-established Hardy that we're looking at. By the time "Locke" came out, Hardy had already appeared in Christopher Nolan's "Inception" (2010) and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012). He played Bane in the latter, the famous Batman villain. Put differently, if you watched "Locke" in theaters, you may have gone to see it because Hardy was in it.