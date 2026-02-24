That Slot On Your Laptop Isn't A Port - Here's What It's Actually For

There's an array of devices that were designed with Kensington locks in mind. Some of the best laptops have them (usually not ultrabooks or ultra-thin laptops, though), as do desktops, monitors, projectors, and many other expensive types of electronics that might need to be secured in some way. You can check if your laptop has a Kensington lock slot by checking along the side or back for the connector slot. If you have one, then you can look up your laptop's model to find a lock that will fit it.

Kensington Security Slots (or "K Slots," as they're sometimes called) have been around for more than 30 years. Over that time, the locks have expanded to support a variety of different devices, including the aforementioned options, as well as printers, speakerphones, and more. Its namesake company, Kensington Computer Products, says that 95% of laptops, projectors, printers, and monitors are compatible with its locking solutions — at least as recently as 2022.

The amount of supported devices has changed some as things like ultrabooks and super-thin laptops become more readily available, but regular-sized laptops still tend to offer a Kensington Security Slot. If you plan to buy a cheap laptop from Walmart or other stores, you may want to see if it offers room for a Kensington lock.