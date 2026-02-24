4 Costco Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Vacation

Although it isn't the latest version of the Apple AirTag — which does have improved range, speaker volume, and Precision Finding abilities — the first-generation Apple AirTag is still a solid option for your item tracking needs, especially at just $79.99 for a pack of four at Costco. This bundle, which has received a 4.8-star rating from customers, is perfect for sharing with your family members or for use with different items. When traveling, for example, you might attach one each to your purse, wallet, fanny pack, and checked luggage. Tagging the latter is especially useful for tracking your bag's whereabouts should it ever fail to meet you at your destination.

AirTags are IP67 rated, which means they're totally protected against dust and temporary immersion in water up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes. So, if you get caught in the rain, you won't have to worry about your tracker getting ruined. If you're wondering how long an Apple AirTag battery lasts on a single charge, the answer may surprise you: at least a year! The tags are powered by a replaceable coin cell battery, so barring any AirTags you've lost for good, you shouldn't have to replace them very often. Using these devices, you can keep track of all your tagged items in the Find My app. If a good Samaritan finds your missing item, they can even tap into the AirTag to get your contact information (if you've already provided it) so they can return your belongings to you. Personally, I keep an AirTag on my son's keys — that way, I won't have to worry about where they are when he inevitably loses or misplaces them.