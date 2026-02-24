4 Costco Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Vacation
It's always exciting to go on vacation, but it can be overwhelming to ensure you're packing and buying everything you need. Once you've finally got clothing, toiletries, and other essentials covered, you should consider bringing along some other useful items that will enhance your trip. Costco has tons of great travel tech gadgets for you to choose from, many of which will prove to be invaluable while you're abroad. That said, they'll also be useful once you get back home!
From basic security accessories to content capture devices, we've collected some must-packs for your suitcase. Most of them would be useful in your carry-on, too, assuming you've got the space. Be sure to add these items to your cart sometime before your next vacation. We wouldn't be surprised if you end up seeing them as must-have travel items for all your future trips. We selected these products based on Costco user reviews, brand reputation, and (in some cases) personal experience.
GoPro Hero13 Action Camera Bundle
GoPro is one of the most popular brands of action cameras. On top of helping you capture memories of all kinds, using one of these will help preserve your phone battery and leave you with more phone storage. If you opt for Costco's GoPro Hero13 Action Camera Bundle, which has an average rating of 4.1 stars, you'll get an extra battery, a 128GB microSD card, and a carrying case. You may also want to grab accessories like a head or chest mount, tripod, or selfie stick mount. From there, you could capture both stills and videos from your own first-person perspective.
The device is waterproof up to 33 feet deep, so you can film underwater at indoor pools or water parks. If you use it in saltwater, make sure to rinse it with fresh water immediately after to prevent rust and corrosion. With the device's built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can transfer your best footage to your phone for sharing on social media or simply for storing in your library. You can also live stream footage, which is perfect for content creators who want to capture and share their adventures with their followers. We reviewed the original GoPro Hero and loved its compact size and easy-to-use software. Not only is the GoPro Hero13 a step up from that model, but at $299.99, it's also quite affordable for what it is.
Apple AirTag (1st Generation), 4-pack
Although it isn't the latest version of the Apple AirTag — which does have improved range, speaker volume, and Precision Finding abilities — the first-generation Apple AirTag is still a solid option for your item tracking needs, especially at just $79.99 for a pack of four at Costco. This bundle, which has received a 4.8-star rating from customers, is perfect for sharing with your family members or for use with different items. When traveling, for example, you might attach one each to your purse, wallet, fanny pack, and checked luggage. Tagging the latter is especially useful for tracking your bag's whereabouts should it ever fail to meet you at your destination.
AirTags are IP67 rated, which means they're totally protected against dust and temporary immersion in water up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes. So, if you get caught in the rain, you won't have to worry about your tracker getting ruined. If you're wondering how long an Apple AirTag battery lasts on a single charge, the answer may surprise you: at least a year! The tags are powered by a replaceable coin cell battery, so barring any AirTags you've lost for good, you shouldn't have to replace them very often. Using these devices, you can keep track of all your tagged items in the Find My app. If a good Samaritan finds your missing item, they can even tap into the AirTag to get your contact information (if you've already provided it) so they can return your belongings to you. Personally, I keep an AirTag on my son's keys — that way, I won't have to worry about where they are when he inevitably loses or misplaces them.
Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station
Not every vacation involves hopping on a plane. Instead, it might entail jumping in the car or an RV for a road trip to a new cottage, campsite, or new locale. In such cases, it's worth investing in a portable power station like the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station. The device, available at Costco for $229.99 with an overall user rating of 4.5 stars, weighs just 8.3 pounds and offers a 300W charging output. That's enough to charge up to six smart devices at a time, including small appliances. The power station itself can charge in just under 1.5 hours when you charge it using AC power — so you can recharge it while you're packing, then pop it in the trunk once you're ready to hit the road. If you aren't in much of a hurry, you can also charge it using USB-C, a solar panel charger, or even your car. Don't forget to download the Jackery app so you can control the power station remotely, too.
The device's charging outputs include a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, an AC port, and a car port. You can power all sorts of devices with these, from phones to portable fridges. It even has an internal battery management system to protect sensitive devices from overcharging. It's also a great product for emergencies — it can keep a 5W light charged for up to 24 hours or keep an electric blanket running for up to four hours. With all that in mind, this product is definitely something homeowners need for their winter prep, as well as for emergencies at any time of the year.
Bose QuietComfort SC Noise-Canceling Headphones
Bose has a reputation for making some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. Boasting an average rating of 4.6 stars from Costco shoppers and a modest price point of $199.99, the Bose QuietComfort SC Noise-Canceling Headphones likely won't disappoint you. These particular headphones are also among the many electronics that Costco customers swear by. With battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge, the headphones can last for a flight from New York to Tokyo — and back — without having to be recharged. You can toggle between the device's Quiet and Aware modes, too, to adjust how much external sound comes through. Quiet mode will filter out noise and help you catch some sleep on the plane, while Aware mode will let you actually hear what the flight attendant is asking you while you've got the headphones on.
The headphones' plush ear cushions and synthetic leather-covered headband make them comfortable for long wear sessions, whether you're at home or commuting long distances. The soft and compact carry case that comes with the headphones can easily fit into any carry on. So, once you're back home from your trip, be sure to pop them in your purse or backpack for everyday use!
Methodology
These four products were chosen based on a combination of Costco user reviews and personal experience, with each one having received an average rating of at least four stars from Costco buyers. Additionally, all included brands have excellent reputations for overall quality and reliability.