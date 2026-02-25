This US Navy Base Shot Down An Unauthorized Drone, But It Was Flown By One Of Their Own

It's no secret that military bases are heavily secured and fortified areas, and that has only become even more true with the rise of drones. Soldiers must stay vigilant for any unmanned vehicles and take them down on sight. That's exactly what happened earlier this month at a naval base near Seattle, Washington. The good news is that the drone wasn't being piloted by a malicious actor trying to gather intel or blow up the base; the strange news is that it belonged to someone on the base.

The Navy reported that on February 3, an unnamed reservist (a member of the reserve forces who trains annually but is otherwise a civilian) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island decided to fly a personal quadcopter-style drone during his break. He didn't tell anyone beforehand. According to the base's spokesperson, Michael Welding, the device was promptly disabled as soon as it was spotted. Soldiers on the scene quickly determined that the drone didn't contain any explosives or anything else that posed a physical threat and quickly traced it back to the aforementioned reservist. As the use of personal drones is "in violation of base regulations," the reservist was later held for questioning.