Waymo Wants To Deploy In This State, But It Hit A Legal Speed Bump

Self-driving car company Waymo is looking to continue expanding its robotaxi service across the United States. With a mission to make streets safer, Waymo is now looking to launch its vehicles in Massachusetts. The city of Boston is specifically targeted, and Waymo had already begun to scope out the city in 2025 and the unique challenges it will present for robotaxis. However, there is a hurdle Waymo has to overcome. As of the time of this writing, there is no Massachusetts state law that explicitly authorizes fully autonomous vehicles with no human drivers. Before Waymo is able to operate in Boston, legal action has to open the door for it to do so.

Waymo has some support in coming to Boston. There is proposed legislation allowing for autonomous vehicles so long as they meet state-defined standards for operation and safety. Waymo also has the support of Massachusetts State Representative Dan Cahill, who serves as Chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. Cahill is aiming to update transportation laws to allow Waymo to operate while focusing on a future of safety as autonomous vehicle technology continues to evolve. However, Waymo is still receiving plenty of pushback that could prevent it from expanding into Boston as it wants to.