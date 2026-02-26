5 Surprising iPad Tricks You Might Not Have Heard Of

The iPad has evolved considerably since its introduction in 2010, becoming a great computer both in terms of hardware and software capabilities. Whether you're a brand-new owner who is just getting used to the iPad, or whether you've been a loyal user since the first-generation model, learning how to use it never stops. The deluge of new software features every year may make it difficult to discover and remember every new trick, especially once muscle memory has kicked in, and you get used to performing specific iPad actions in a certain way. In what follows, we'll cover some interesting iPad tricks that you may not have heard of.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade the iPad received was in terms of software in 2025, when Apple released iPadOS 26, enabling better multitasking support than the Stage Manager concept launched in previous years. At the same time, iPadOS 26 introduces various design changes, including Liquid Glass, which some users may dislike. If you've been avoiding iPadOS 26 to prevent dealing with the translucent effects, you will have to install the software release to take advantage of advanced multitasking. While many of the features that follow also work on older iPadOS releases, they may improve your productivity significantly only after you combine them with iPadOS 26's new windowed apps experience.

If your iPad (or iPadOS install) is too old, you may need to upgrade to a new model or update the software to actually take advantage of some of the hidden iPad features below. You may need an Apple Pencil for some of them.