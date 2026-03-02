6 Of The Weirdest Bluetooth Gadgets You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wireless connectivity has become increasingly relevant in an ever-evolving society. In 2026, the very idea of using wires to connect gadgets feels dated. Sure, there are perks to a wired connection that make it useful in certain scenarios, but people who don't care about low latencies, audio lag, or disrupted connections will prefer using wireless technology to enhance their home tech ecosystem. It helps that Bluetooth technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, with the advent of both Bluetooth 4.0 and Bluetooth 5.0 being a huge advancement that helped facilitate higher data transfer speeds, introduced Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and improved signal range.
As a result, Bluetooth devices have become more common than ever before. Some manufacturers have gone overboard with this technology, developing some of the weirdest tech that will make you wonder — just who exactly are these devices being made for? If you happen to be a customer in one of these ultra-specific niches or just like owning unusual gadgets that support Bluetooth, these odd Bluetooth gadgets will be right up your alley.
Liene PixCut S1
A small photo printer that connects via Bluetooth and lets you upload designs from your phone to be printed instantlydoesn't sound all that weird. In fact, for people who want to immortalize their memories with high-quality laminated photo prints — something most regular printers lack — the Liene PixCut S1 can be an excellent investment. It uses thermal dye-sublimation technology to print, laminate, and cut out beautiful, high-resolution 300 DPI prints. The fact that this printer doesn't use cartridges means that you don't have to spend a fortune on ink or deal with annoying smudges.
However, there's a major feature we haven't mentioned that helps the PixCut S1 cross the border into weird territory. Printing out laminated photos is fine, but this gadget takes it a step further by letting you create custom stickers at a moment's notice. It's a weird niche to target, especially since there aren't many instances where getting a sticker printed out in record time will be useful. Still, if you love putting stickers all over your notebooks, laptops, and whatever else floats your boat, the PixCut S1 might be exactly what you're looking for. The $299.99 price point is certainly a bit steep, but a 4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, along with a 4.42-star rating on the brand website, supports the idea that those who took the plunge and purchased this printer were largely satisfied with the end product.
Pavlok 3 Pro
Physical reinforcement is a harsh way to teach children, but adults may benefit from a bit of aversive conditioning to unlearn bad habits. Adhering to self-imposed restrictions and trying to inculcate good habits are easier said than done. Relapsing is deceptively easy, especially for people trying to condition their brains to avoid a habit they have been used to for years, if not decades. So, how do you avoid this? If the solution you land on is a twisted form of electroshock therapy that jolts your senses whenever you repeat an unwanted behavioral pattern, then congratulations — you fit Pavlok's target audience.
The $184.99 Pavlok 3 Pro is one of the company's most popular Bluetooth gadgets, enjoying a solid consumer aggregate score of 4.4 stars on the brand website. It's a deceptively simple wearable device that looks stylish. It may not tell the time, but it does tell you to get your act together whenever you exhibit any unwanted behavior ... by literally shocking you! The intensity of these jolts can be configured on the Pavlok app that this device connects to via Bluetooth, letting you turn this wearable gadget into a weird alarm clock that will zap you awake (though sleeping is hardly a bad habit). It can be controlled manually by someone else, such as your partner, to jolt you if you pick your nose, pluck out your eyelashes, or engage in any other bad habit. Automatic shocks can also be set up via the app, reminding you to go to the gym or preventing you from biting your nails. It lasts for 7 days after a 1-hour charge and has an IP67 water-resistance rating.
BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer
Being under the influence of alcohol can slow down motor functions and make it hard for the human brain to pursue logical actions. In fact, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that humanity's biggest mistakes have been made with an empty bottle of booze in hand. Many people choose to drink in moderation, keeping themselves hydrated and well-fed during this time. However, if you'd prefer to track your inebriated state as accurately as possible and figure out how high your blood alcohol content (BAC) gets before you start slurring, then look no further than the BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer.
At a glance, a portable Bluetooth-enabled breathalyzer sounds like the most unnecessary purchase in the world, especially when said gadget costs $99.99. It boasts a wide array of features, including a professional-grade Xtend fuel cell sensor to give accurate readings, ZeroLine Technology to provide a relatively accurate estimate of how long it will take for your BAC to return to normal, and a mini solenoid breath pump for accuracy and efficiency, but the question persists — where is this useful?
Tracking your BAC every time you drink sounds like borderline neurotic behavior, and you may be better off taking a break from your alcoholic adventures instead of tracking a statistic that doesn't need to be recorded in the first place. Still, if you're dead set on acquiring a portable breathalyzer, then a rating of almost 4.5 stars out of 5 on Pocket Insider, along with aggregate user scores of 4.52 stars on the brand website and 4.5 stars on Walmart, will help you feel confident about this super-niche purchase.
POWERUP 4.0 Airplane
In this world, three things are certain — death, taxes, and kids flying paper airplanes. The simple triangular design is a classic, but children love to hone their origami skills to create the fanciest airplanes possible. Unfortunately, the aerodynamics of these fancy paper planes are usually pretty lacking, and watching their elaborate constructions fall unspectacularly to the ground after failing to gain altitude is bound to be disappointing. If you want your child's airplane to soar high and become a makeshift RC plane, then the POWERUP 4.0 Airplane is the gadget you need. This nifty device has a solid 4.8-star user aggregate rating on the brand website, while Amazon users have awarded it with an average score of 4.3 stars.
By connecting to your phone via Bluetooth, this skeleton device can soar the skies with ease, provided you stay within 230 feet of it. Its light, malleable design means that paper airplanes of almost all shapes and sizes can fit snugly with the POWERUP 4.0, letting you and your child enjoy some quality bonding time as their complex paper airplane soars through the skies with ease. Of course, why should this device be restricted to children? After all, parents are basically kids with money, and you can always relive your childhood glory days by folding paper airplanes and making them fly in the park for 10 minutes after charging the device for half an hour! Yes, this flying time may seem pitiful, and other adults may call you the local weirdo for dropping $59.99 on what is essentially a paper airplane flight aid ... but channeling your inner child is priceless.
Banana Phone
If you want to give your close friend a gag gift for just $39.99, then this Banana Phone is the perfect recommendation. The look of Donkey Kong's favorite phone speaks for itself — it's easily one of the weirdest wireless devices you can get your hands on and makes no attempt to cover up its oddball status. This tongue-in-cheek device has a set of specifications, but do you really care about any of these technicalities? It's a Banana Phone! More importantly, it's a Banana Phone with user aggregate scores of 4.5 stars on Amazon and 4.71 stars on the brand website, meaning that this hilarious product has satisfied the majority of its consumer base.
For those curious about how this device operates, the Banana Phone has some decent specs for what is essentially a joke product. It supports a wide variety of handsets, including iPhones and Android mobiles, along with any smart device that supports Alexa, Siri, or Google's voice assistant functions. On a full charge, it boasts a 20-hour talk time and can stay idle for 120 hours. A 60-foot Bluetooth range is also appreciated, but the true cherry on top of this weird experience is that the Banana Phone doubles as a Bluetooth speaker! If you ever wanted to hear music from a fruit, now's your chance.
GravaStar Mars Pro
The speaker market is quite competitive, with various brands bringing their A-game to manufacture wireless Bluetooth speakers that look great, sound better, and are very easy to operate. However, in this quest for efficiency, most Bluetooth speakers on the market end up looking quite similar. Their designs tend to blend together, and people who aren't serious audiophiles might prefer speakers that look different. If you're seeking out this visual X-factor, then you'll love what the GravaStar Mars Pro brings to the table. Audio performance is definitely important for a speaker, but one look at this speaker's hyper-futuristic look — further accentuated by its dynamic RGB lighting that can switch between six colors — will make it abundantly clear why people may purchase this $199.95 Bluetooth gadget without even taking a look at its specs.
Thankfully, people who go in blind will be satisfied by its 15-hour battery life, a competent 20-watt dual-speaker system bolstered by a passive bass radiator and support for Bluetooth 5.0. The style and performance of this weird yet endearing Bluetooth speaker have helped it earn user aggregate scores of 4.5 stars on Amazon and 4.9 stars on the brand website. You can take things a step further by pairing this speaker with another GravaStar Mars Pro, letting you enjoy the intriguing sight of two Wheatleys from "Portal", eachwith tiny robotic feet, blasting high-quality music. If you want your speaker setup to look even more varied, then why not go for a GravaStar Supernova instead? It looks like a futuristic lantern on legs and will make your setup look even more unique.