6 Of The Weirdest Bluetooth Gadgets You Can Buy

Physical reinforcement is a harsh way to teach children, but adults may benefit from a bit of aversive conditioning to unlearn bad habits. Adhering to self-imposed restrictions and trying to inculcate good habits are easier said than done. Relapsing is deceptively easy, especially for people trying to condition their brains to avoid a habit they have been used to for years, if not decades. So, how do you avoid this? If the solution you land on is a twisted form of electroshock therapy that jolts your senses whenever you repeat an unwanted behavioral pattern, then congratulations — you fit Pavlok's target audience.

The $184.99 Pavlok 3 Pro is one of the company's most popular Bluetooth gadgets, enjoying a solid consumer aggregate score of 4.4 stars on the brand website. It's a deceptively simple wearable device that looks stylish. It may not tell the time, but it does tell you to get your act together whenever you exhibit any unwanted behavior ... by literally shocking you! The intensity of these jolts can be configured on the Pavlok app that this device connects to via Bluetooth, letting you turn this wearable gadget into a weird alarm clock that will zap you awake (though sleeping is hardly a bad habit). It can be controlled manually by someone else, such as your partner, to jolt you if you pick your nose, pluck out your eyelashes, or engage in any other bad habit. Automatic shocks can also be set up via the app, reminding you to go to the gym or preventing you from biting your nails. It lasts for 7 days after a 1-hour charge and has an IP67 water-resistance rating.