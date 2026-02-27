Can Robots Feel Pain? This New Artificial Skin Makes It Possible

A study conducted by researchers at City University of Hong Kong reveals how they were able to give robots active pain and injury perception with a new electronic skin. While robots can't actually feel pain or get hurt like a human would, this technology can make the robot feel aware of what pain would feel like, which could prevent parts of the robot from being harmed or destroyed, and even detect when parts of the skin itself are damaged.

The paper "A neuromorphic robotic electronic skin with active pain and injury perception" was published last year, and aligns with other robotic sensing technologies already in development. For example, Chinese company XPENG introduced its eighth generation humanoid robots which feature a synthetic skin to help make these robots feel warmer and more intimate. At the same time, skin-sensing is important to make the robot aware about its surroundings.

In this case, however, the researchers introduced a neuromorphic robotic electronic skin (NRE-skin) that goes beyond basic pressure sensing. It works like a simplified nervous system because it can send the robot a "pain" signal depending on escalating or persistent pressure. This could help detect physical damage and trigger reflex-like responses without the constant need for central processing.