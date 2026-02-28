How Fast Can A Navy Supercarrier Travel To The Middle East From The US?

As of February 2026, the U.S. military is continuing efforts to build its presence in the Middle East by deploying naval warships to the region. This deployment comes in the wake of news that the U.S. Navy is working on a new supercarrier which will be added to the fleet in 2027. If the United States sends another Navy supercarrier to the Middle East, curiosity begs the question of how long it would take for it to travel there.

The modern supercarriers of the U.S. Navy are nuclear-powered titans that weigh up to 100,000 tons or more. The USS Gerald R. Ford is the world's largest warship and a key example of a supercarrier's capabilities. A Ford-class aircraft carrier can reach a max "flanking speed" of around 30 knots (approximately 35 miles per hour). Vessels departing from the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia must travel over 5,900 miles to reach the Suez Canal. The canal itself is 120 miles long and ships would then have to cross the 1,200–mile Red Sea and the 920-mile Gulf of Aden to reach the Arabian Sea, where the U.S. military operates in the Middle East.

What this all means is that a Navy supercarrier travelling at 35 mph could get from the United States to the Middle East in less than 10 days unobstructed. A nuclear-powered supercarrier could make the 8,140-mile journey to the Arabian Sea without stopping or worrying about fuel. It can be decades before these carriers need to worry about refueling, even if it does take a long time to refuel a supercarrier when needed.