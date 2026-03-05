4 Of The Best Android Tablets Under 12 Inches You Can Buy In 2026

If you're looking for something that is much more portable, but don't wish to compromise on performance, then the Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 should be on your radar. Should, being the keyword, as you'll have to pick it up as an import. This also means it ships without the Play Store installed, but thankfully, adding the store to the device is as easy as flipping a toggle. More or less, since this 8.8-inch tablet packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and at least 12GB RAM, it's a powerhouse in a compact size, making it a top choice for anyone who requires a small and portable Android tablet.

Typically, smaller Android tablets are mid to low-end, making it challenging to find models that are compact yet offer solid specs. This is why many users feel the Legion Y700 Gen 4 is a diamond in the rough. While the screen is LED, it's a 3K panel at 3040 x 1904, complete with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its 500 nits of brightness doesn't quite compare to something like the Tab S11, but at $459, the Legion Y700 Gen 4 has to cut costs somewhere. Still, you won't find a more performant Android tablet at this size and price point.

The tablet has received high praise across reviews, with reviewers noting features such as its dual USB-C ports and improved cooling over Gen 3. Even users on social media agree they are pleased with its feature set and build quality, with one Reddit user stating that "what impressed me the most was the build quality." For what would typically be an overlooked tablet thanks to its need to be imported, it's well worth the trouble of hunting down a shop that sells it.