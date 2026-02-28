Not NASA, Not SpaceX: This Company Wants To Create The ISS Replacement

The first station in Max Space's pipeline is an expandable habitat known as the Thunderbird, which maximizes its habitable volume through its "morphic interior structure." CEO Saleem Miyan likens the configurable structure to moveable furniture, telling Space News that it creates a customizable internal environment which "allows us to create usable volume, personalized space for astronauts, and a large amount of space that can be readily leveraged for large-scale manufacturing in orbit." With over 12,300 cubic feet of pressurized volume, the station will be roughly one-third the size of the ISS. It will include over 60 payload lockers, private quarters, reconfigurable common spaces, an observation gallery, and research stations. The Thunderbird is designed to support four fulltime crew members and up to eight visitors.

A big advantage of Thunderbird is its ability to be launched atop smaller spacecraft, such as SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Similar commercial stations will likely need multiple launches or larger spacecraft, like SpaceX's Starship. According to Max Space, the Thunderbird can be used in Earth orbit as well as lunar and Martian missions, and it hopes to launch the vessel by 2029.

Before the Thunderbird can reach low Earth orbit, however, Max Space will need to hit several key milestones. The next major test is set for February 2027, when Max Space hopes to launch Mission Evolution, the company's first space launch, which will send a 175-cubic-foot expandable prototype into low Earth orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9. Having signed its initial launch agreement with SpaceX, the milestone will be critical for testing the strength of the station, as well as interrogating the quality of its internal environmental control and life support systems.