4 Android Phones More Powerful Than The iPhone 17 Pro

Vivo's X300 (and the X300 Pro) came out in China last October as a flagship centered around giving its users the best camera performance — something it delivered on. Still, even putting the camera aside, the X300 can compete with the iPhone's A19 Pro chip in performance. Like the other phones on this list, the X300 performs better than the iPhone on benchmarks across the board when it comes to multi-core results. On GeekBench, the X300 has a multi-core speed of 10264 compared to the iPhone 17 Pro's 9923. On 3DMark, it scores 7263 to the iPhone's 5868. It has the same LTPO OLED display as the iPhone, but unlike most other Androids on this list supporting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Vivo uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

In more practical use, the iPhone 17 Pro has better single-core performance due to its higher-performing individual cores (4.26GHz compared to Vivo's 4.21GHz). This means that the iPhone is quicker when doing daily tasks — though the difference isn't obvious — while the X300 has the potential to run more apps better simultaneously. When it comes to gaming, the iPhone ends up slightly outperforming the X300 at times due to better optimization, but both phones give a similar experience for the most part.

Most of the other phones here that beat the iPhone in technical performance specifications can't get close to the iPhone 17 Pro's camera quality, but the X300 is different. Its Zeiss-branded camera is one of the few in the industry that can consistently give you better shots than the iPhone regardless of the situation. While the smartphone isn't yet launched in the U.S., the base X300 is expected to be priced at around $650 when it launches.