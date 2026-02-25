Dove Cameron's Steamy New TV Series Has Prime Video Users Obsessed

As it stands, "56 Days" is at the top of Prime Video's streaming charts (via FlixPatrol), beating the return of "Cross" and nudging "Fallout" further down the charts after its season 2 finale ended on February 3 (and you need to watch both of those, too, if you haven't already). But while fans might have had "56 Days" fill their TV watchlist, critics haven't been too welcoming of the new show.

"56 Days" has earned a passable 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, with pacing issues deemed the biggest setback. Pajiba said, "As boring as all that sounds, it's actually worse because it takes eight episodes to tell a story that could have easily been told in two." Decider also said that "The affair feels artificial and the investigation of the murder feels excruciatingly drawn out, and the timeline jumping makes the show tiring to watch."

Backing the show, however, was the Seattle Times, which said, "'56 Days' can be a little silly, and it's definitely heavy on the dramatics, but you can't peel your eyes away as the mystery deepens." Variety also said that, "While some of the twists are more obvious than others, the show thrives because the audience never quite knows what to expect."

You can judge for yourself if "56 Days" is worth a watch with the entire season now available on Prime Video. See if you can figure it out before the credits roll, and when you're done, take your pick from our favorite sci-fi movie twists here.